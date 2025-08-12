DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Adds Channing Tatum, Rebecca Wang to English Dub Cast

While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is breaking box office records overseas in Japan, we've still got a little over a month until it arrives in North America. In the meantime, it's been revealed that two major stars have been added to the English dub voice cast.

Reported exclusively by Variety, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang have joined the cast of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc.

Channing Tatum, who is best known for his work in both action and comedy films with a resume that includes Step Up, Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, and The Lost City, will provide the voice of Keizo in Infinity Castle Arc. Keizo, a martial arts dojo owner and master of the bare-fist “Soryu Style,” plays a pivotal role in Akaza’s tragic past. Serving as a mentor and father figure to Hakuji, he suffers a heartbreaking loss that serves as the emotional catalyst for Hakuji's transformation into the demon Akaza.

Rebecca Wang will voice Koyuki, the younger daughter of Keizo and another significant emotional figure in Hakuji's backstory. Wang has performed voiceover work for a number of dubbed anime roles, including Jinah Sung in Solo Leveling and Ritus in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast reprising their roles for ‘Infinity Castle,’” said Mitchel Berger, executive VP of global commerce. “Their iconic voices have greatly contributed to the admiration of the characters and popularity of the franchise. And, we are excited to welcome Channing Tatum, who discovered his love of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ and anime through watching the series with his daughter, along with Rebecca Wang as the English voices of Keizo and Koyuki.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -The Movie: Infinity Castle is the first film in a trilogy adapting the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s dark fantasy manga. The story follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are pulled into the Infinity Castle, a mysterious and ever-changing fortress that serves as the demons’ stronghold. The synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -The Movie: Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at studio Ufotable, with Akira Matsushima as the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer. The film is off to a tremendous start in Japan, where it has broken multiple box office records. With approximately ¥22.07 billion (~$150.4 million) in revenue, it's currently the sixth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, with many industry experts speculating it may eventually surpass Mugen Train's all-time record of ¥40.75 billion (~$275 million).

The film begins its international rollout in just a few days. It's slated to release in theaters in North America on September 12th. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning August 15th.