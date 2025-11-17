DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE Movie Opens To Massive $52.4 M Debut In China

If you thought the box office totals for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part One were slowing down, think again.

Thanks to its premiere in China, where the anime film debuted to $52.4 million USD, the film's global gross now sits just shy of $730 million USD.

DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE crossed the $730M mark at the global box office, after scoring the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for an imported movie at the Chinese box office, surpassing all Hollywood films' openings in China this year. pic.twitter.com/qfr6Hl2016 — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOff) November 16, 2025 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle garners $52.7M on its debut in China, achieving the LARGEST 3-DAY OPENING WEEKEND for an anime film in the country! 🇨🇳



It surpasses Makoto Shinkai's Suzume, which grossed $49.6M during the same period. pic.twitter.com/I2FjmcM99y — Anime News Centre (@animenewscentre) November 16, 2025

With this new total, Infinity Castle Part One now ranks 6th on the list of highest-grossing R-rated films of all-time, having just overtaken The Matrix Reloaded.

With a continued strong performance in China, the movie could eventually overtake the first Deadpool film ($782.6 M) and its sequel ($785.9 M) to finally top out at 4th place.

The film is unlikely to reach the third-ranked film, Oppenheimer ($976.9 M), but anime fans are already proclaiming that Infinity Castle Part Two will eclipse the billion-dollar mark.

Currently, Infinity Castle holds the following box office records:

the biggest opening one-day gross for a foreign-language film, beating the $19.4 million grossed by Infinity Train

the biggest opening one-day gross for an R-rated animated film, beating Infinity Train and the $16 million earned by Sausage Party

biggest opening day of the year for ANY animated film, surpassing the $10 million earned by Dogman

depending on where the final box office gross numbers come in at, there's a chance the film could slide into the Top 10 domestic releases of the year and surpass the $74.3 million earned by Thunderbolts*

However, based on the anime's momentum, the film will likely only hold on to these records until Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is released in theaters, which is currently rumored to have a 2027 release date.

If you're new to the Demon Slayer fandom and want to catch up on the series before watching Infinity Castle Part 1 at the theater, here is the viewing order:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Movie) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) NOTE : the first half of this season retells the events of the Mugen Train movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village Movie NOTE : this is a compilation movie of the last 2 episodes of season 2 and the first 3 episodes of season 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Movie NOTE : this is a compilation movie that compiles and expands on the final episode of season 3 and the first episode of season 4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Hashira Training Arc (Season 4) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part One Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part Two - forthcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part Three - forthcoming

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.