DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Part 1 Returning To IMAX For Special Screening

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1's theatrical run has now surpassed six months, but even after half a year, there's still some more juice left to squeeze it seems.

While many fans are eagerly awaiting the film's arrival on streaming platforms, the committee has other plans. Announced today on social media, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 is headed back to IMAX theaters.

A special IMAX version of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will be shown in theaters in Japan starting February 6, 2026. While the movie was already shown in IMAX theaters as part of its general release back in July 2025, this will be a new special screening edition. According to the details, this special presentation version uses IMAX's expanded 1.43:1 aspect ratio, which shows more picture top-to-bottom than the initial IMAX showings.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has been hailed as visually stunning, with many fans praising the "larger-than-life feel" of the IMAX screens. The scale and detail of the battles were enhanced by IMAX, and the upcoming expanded presentation promises to make the experience even more immersive.

As of right now, this IMAX Special Screening Version has only been confirmed for Japan, and it seems unlikely to be released in the United States at this point. For those of us stateside, our next chance to catch Infinity Castle Arc will likely be through home release and streaming.

Unfortunately, Sony and Crunchyroll have not yet announced the streaming premiere date for Infinity Castle Arc or when it will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, or digital home video. If Crunchyroll and Sony follow the same pattern as seen with other films, then we're likely looking at a streaming release in early 2026, somewhere around March.

A March streaming release would actually align well with AnimeJapan 2026. Demon Slayer has been confirmed to have a stage show for the annual event, and it's possible we could get information about the film's arrival on streaming platforms if it's not already available by then. There's also hope the stage show will provide an update on the highly anticipated sequel.

There have been reports over the past year claiming that Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 will arrive in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029. However, these reports have been denied by Crunchyroll with no official details shared.

Would you see Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 in IMAX again if given the chance?