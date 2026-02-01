DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Gets Its Most Immersive Experience Yet With SCREENX And ULTRA 4DX

Aniplex and Toho have announced another theatrical re-release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1, planned for later this month.

In addition to the special IMAX version showing in Japanese theaters this week, the movie will now receive additional screenings in SCREENX and ULTRA 4DX, a first for the franchise.

SCREENX is a three-screen, 270-degree panoramic projection system that expands the image across the side walls as well as the front screen, offering a wider field of view and a more immersive experience. ULTRA 4DX combines 4DX motion and effects with SCREENX’s multi-projection for the ultimate immersive theater experience.

It might seem excessive to keep re-releasing Infinity Castle Arc in so many large-screen formats — especially with fans eagerly awaiting its home release and streaming debut — but this arc may be perfectly suited to SCREENX and ULTRA 4DX. The design of Infinity Castle, with its infinite verticality and constantly rotating, collapsing, and reforming architecture, is ideal for SCREENX’s side-wall projections, which extend the endless hallways, vertical drops, and spinning structures. When paired with ULTRA 4DX’s seat motion and vibrations, the result should be a truly kinetic, immersive experience.

The SCREENX and ULTRA 4DX showings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will begin on February 20, 2026. Unfortunately, this appears to be only for Japan.

Now for a bit more disappointing truth. Yet another theatrical format re-release means we may be waiting even longer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 to hit streaming services.

Sony and Crunchyroll have not yet announced the streaming premiere or home release dates for Infinity Castle Arc, though many industry experts believe it should be in early 2026, likely around March. A small-scale re-release in Japan hopefully won't throw this timeline off too much.

We should hopefully get clarification in March. Demon Slayer has been confirmed to have a stage show for AnimeJapan 2026 next month, and many are hoping for information about the film's home release and its arrival on streaming platforms.

And, of course, many are hoping for concrete information about the second installment in the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy. There have been reports over the past year claiming that Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 will arrive in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029. However, these reports have been denied by Crunchyroll with no official details shared. Let's hope that AnimeJapan 2026 will offer us some more insight on the release schedule for the remaining two films.