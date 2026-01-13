DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Now Available From Crunchyroll

Five years since its incredible run in theaters, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is now available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Fans of the fantasy epic can snag this collectible home release version from the Crunchyroll shop beginning today, January 13th, for a listed price of $71.98 (normally $89.98).

The exclusive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which is clearly meant for the biggest Demon Slayer die-hards, comes with limited edition bonus content and materials, including a special package art, a special accordion booklet, rigid box, and digipak featuring art by Ufotable.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the anime film adaptation of the Mugen Train Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga. Set directly the events of the first season of the anime series, Mugen Train follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they board the Mugen Train with the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, to investigate the disappearance of over 40 passengers. One of the major focal points of the arc is the battle against Lower Rank One demon Enmu, and later Akaza, an Upper Rank Three demon that you probably know quite well if you've now seen Infinity Castle Arc in theaters.

The synopsis reads:

Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and company have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion and it is time to begin their next mission, which finds them boarding the Mugen Train to investigate the recent disappearance of forty of its passengers. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the dreaded demon that preys upon the Mugen Train and its passengers.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was first relased in theaters in Japan in October 2020. Despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on movie theaters, Mugen Train still broke box office records. It became the highest-grossing film ever in Japan, surpassing Spirited Away. It also became the highest-grossing anime film in the United States and Canada at the time of its release in 2021, earning over $50 million total across North America. Mugen Train had held these records for years, until it was recently surpassed last year by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1.

Following its successful box office run, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was later adapted into the second season of the Demon Slayer TV anime series. The movie's story was split into seven episodes for television series, airing before the Entertainment District Arc portion of Season 2.

For those simply looking to experience the film without dropping $75, you can stream the Mugen Train movie, along with the rest of the Demon Slayer anime series, on Crunchyroll.