DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE Returning To Theaters In North America, Likely Delaying Streaming Release

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is returning to theaters in North America. Originally expected to hit streaming services early this year, the blockbuster anime film will instead head back to theaters in North America and Canada beginning on March 6th.

The film will be re-released in SCREENX, "the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view."

This SCREENX version of the movie just hit theaters across Japan today. The three-screen, 270-degree panoramic project system expands the image across the side walls as well as the front screen, offering a wider field of view and a more immersive experience.

There was no mention of a ULTRA 4DX version of the movie, which was also made available in Japan. The ULTRA 4DX combines 4DX motion and effects with SCREENX’s multi-projection for the ultimate immersive theater experience.

Tickets for North American SCREENX showings of Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc are now available. You can find your local showings here.

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc premiered in Japan in July 2025, followed by a global rollout that saw the film release in United States in September. The blockbuster film grossed around $70 million in the United States and Canada, making it the biggest opening ever for an anime movie. It went on to become the highest-grossing international non-English film ever in the United States, surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Worldwide, Infinity Castle is also a record-hit. It's the highest-grossing anime film of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film ever globally.

These re-releases seem aimed more at giving fans another fully immersive theatrical experience than boosting the box office. Still, with the movie heading back to North American theaters next month, a streaming debut likely won’t happen until April at the very earliest.

Neither Crunchyroll nor Sony has announced an official streaming date for Infinity Castle, though many expected it to arrive on Crunchyroll in March or April. An April launch remains possible, but without confirmation, the timeline is still up in the air.

In related news, Demon Slayer has been confirmed to have a stage show for AnimeJapan 2026 in March. It's possible we get more information about the film's home release and its arrival on streaming platforms. We could also get the first details about the second installment of the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy. There have been reports claiming that Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 will arrive in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029. However, these reports have been denied by Crunchyroll with no official details shared as of yet.