DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC PART 2 And 3 Release Dates Still Up In The Air As Crunchyroll Denies Report

The release windows for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 and Part 3 remain undecided, or at least unconfirmed, as Crunchyroll has denied revealing the dates during an interview with The Guardian.

Earlier this week, it was reported via The Guardian that Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 would release in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029. The dates reportedly came from an interview with Crunchyroll's Mitchel Berger when speaking about the success of the first movie in the trilogy.

With the story picking up traction, Crunchyroll has now come out to deny it. Although Crunchyroll did confirm it had an interview with The Guardian, it denied disclosing these release windows, adding that any dates being shared are purely speculative.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 first released in theaters across Japan in July 2025. The international rollout followed shortly after with the film released in the United States and United Kingdom on September 12th.

It has been both a critical and commercial success, earning a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer's most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise's bloody climax," the critics consensus reads.

Its critical acclaim was met by equal commercial success, setting multiple records in Japan, including highest opening day gross in Japanese box office history. In the United States, it grossed a whopping $70 million during opening weekend, also setting a record for biggest opening weekend for an international film in the U.S. as well as the biggest opening for an R-rated animated film.

As of November 2025, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 had grossed over $730 million at the global box office, helping the franchise surpass $1.3 billion in total earnings. Its success has fueled high expectations and anticipation for the remaining two films.

Back in July, it was also reported by unnamed sources that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 would release in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029.This, however, was also denied by Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini a few months later when he told The Hollywood Reporter that release dates for these future sequels have not yet been decided.

"Well, we’ve announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven’t decided on dates yet," Purini said back in September. "But look, there’s definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can — because we know the urgency is there among the fan base."

Beyond the release dates for both sequels, fans are also eagerly awaiting the arrival of Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 on streaming services. It's widely expected that Infinity Castle Part 1 will begin streaming in early to mid-2026 on Crunchyroll, though nothing official has been announced yet.