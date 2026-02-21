DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE PART 2 And GENSHIN IMPACT Teased In Ufotable Highlight Reel

Today was a massive morning for Ufotable, as the anime studio revealed its 2026 slate of anime. Wrapping up its busy morning, the studio shared a video reel highlighting its major projects, including God Eater, the Tales of, and the Fate series.

Towards the end of the video, the studio teased some of the future projects, confirming the previously announced Genshin Impact anime as well as the highly anticipated second installment of its Infinity Castle movie trilogy.

Ufotable first announced its Genshin Impact anime back in 2022. Not much is known about it other than it being an adaptation of the free-to-play action RPG which itself is inspired by anime. There haven't been many updates on the project since it was first announced, so seeing it in the highlight reel might indicate work could begin soon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 2, meanwhile, is one of Ufotable's most anticipated projects. The follow-up to 2025's record-breaking blockbuster feature, this will be the second release in a planned trilogy of movies that adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The trilogy covers the primarily the Infinity Castle arc but should also include the Sunrise Countdown arc.

Unfortunately, the highlight reel doesn't mention when we can look forward to the theatrical release of Infinity Castle Part 2, but we do know production is likely to begin soon if it hasn't already started.

Today's broadcast also didn't include any information about the streaming release of Infinity Castle Part 1, which first release in theaters last Summer. While many fans are eagerly awaiting the film's arrival on streaming platforms, Sony has instead thrown an unexpected, but welcomed curveball by announced a theatrical re-release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 is returning to theaters in North America next month in a special SCREENX format. This is ""the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view," giving fans a wider field of view and more immersive experience. It's set to arrive in theaters in the United States and Canada on March 6th.

As exciting as the re-release is, it also likely means we'll be waiting even longer for the movie's arrival on streaming platforms. Many predicted it would be available early this year, but now we're looking at April at the earliest.

But back to the sequel, Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 has been rumored for release in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029. Crunchyroll has denied these reports, but the fact that Ufotable is already highlighting the second movie could indicate that a 2027 release may still be in the cards.