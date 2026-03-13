HIANIME Goes Dark: Anime Piracy Site Responds To Shutdown Rumors

The anime world was rocked today when it was discovered early in the morning that HiAnime, one of the world's biggest anime piracy sites, went dark. When visiting the website today, users were met with a message suggesting the site has been shut down for good.

"It's time to say goodbye," the message reads. "And thank you for a wonderful journey with great moments."

However, according to a message posted to HiAnime's official Discord, the streaming site is only temporarily down. The Discord post reads:

"Greetings, everyone. There appears to be an issue with the website at this time. Kindly refrain from panicking or disseminating unofficial or unverified information. We will provide updates regarding the situation in due course. Rest assured, we are not going anywhere."

The conflicting messages have only caused more confusion among fans who routinely used HiAnime to illegally stream anime. Many believe that pressure from anti-piracy groups and world governments is the main reason behind the website shutting down, but nothing has been confirmed.

As anime has become more popular worldwide and more lucrative for studios and streaming services, we've been seeing a larger coordinated global crackdown on piracy. Major studios and streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Sony Pictures (which owns Crunchyroll), have formed stronger partnerships with enforcement groups like Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE). Rather than sending standard DMCA takedown notices, they now pressure hosting providers, seize domains, and even pursue legal action.

HiAnime isn't the first piracy streaming website to be shut down, and it won't be the last. That said, it also won't be the last of the piracy sites to pop up. Often, what happens is these sites are taken offline and then reappear later on with a new name.

The history of major anime piracy platforms is filled with rebrands and migrations as operators attempt to stay one step ahead of enforcement efforts. When one domain disappears, mirrors and successor sites frequently appear within weeks or even days, often run by the same teams or by communities that quickly replicate the service.

While we certainly don’t condone illegal streaming, it’s not hard to understand why some fans turn to sites like HiAnime to watch anime. For years, it was incredibly difficult to watch anime outside Japan, with international audiences often waiting months or even years for official releases.

That situation has improved as streaming platforms recognized just how lucrative anime has become. However, the system still isn’t perfect. Because of complicated licensing deals, it can be difficult to find all your favorite series in one place. Platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu are all competing for anime rights. As a result, fans often need multiple subscriptions just to keep up with the shows they want to watch. With streaming prices continuing to rise, following every series legally is becoming increasingly expensive for many viewers.

For now, fans are left waiting to see which message proves accurate. This is just another chapter in the ongoing battle between piracy websites and the entertainment industry.