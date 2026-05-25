Fans Will Get First Update And Look For Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 At Anime Expo 2026

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is heading to Anime Expo 2026 for its biggest public update since the project was officially announced last year. The panel titled “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 — Welcome Back to Night City!” is scheduled for July 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT in the Crypto.com Arena. It will feature director Kai Ikarashi from Studio Trigger, showrunner and story writer Bartosz Sztybor from CD Projekt Red, executive producer Saya Elder, and host Danny Motta. Attendees and viewers can expect the first public footage, concept art, or new character reveals, along with behind-the-scenes insights into the production.

The sequel was officially revealed at Anime Expo 2025 as a brand-new, standalone 10-episode series set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It is not a direct continuation of the original Edgerunners story but instead tells its own raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger reunited for the project, with Kai Ikarashi (who directed the fan-favorite Episode 6 of the first season) stepping up as the full director. Bartosz Sztybor returns as showrunner and writer, and lead character designer Ichigo Kanno is also back.

The tone is described as darker, sadder, and more bloody than the original series. During the 2025 announcement, Sztybor emphasized the shift, noting that the first season was a “romanticized vision of being an Edgerunner,” while the sequel aims to show a harsher, more grounded take on Night City. The series is currently in full production and will stream on Netflix, though no release window has been confirmed yet. Most estimates point to a late 2026 or 2027 premiere.

The original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners premiered on Netflix in September 2022 and became a massive global hit. It introduced countless new fans to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, boosted sales of the game, and earned critical acclaim for its emotional storytelling, stunning animation, and tragic ending. The success led directly to the greenlight for this follow-up, which aims to expand the universe with fresh characters and a new story while keeping the same high-octane, cyberpunk-noir style that made the first season unforgettable.

Anime Expo 2026 arrives at the perfect time for the project. With production well underway, the panel is expected to give fans their first real look at the new direction, possibly including a teaser trailer, key art, or early character designs. The involvement of the core creative team from the original series suggests continuity in quality and vision, while the “standalone” nature allows the team to explore entirely new corners of Night City without being tied to the events of Season 1.

For longtime fans, the return of Studio Trigger is especially exciting. The studio’s signature fluid action, bold visuals, and emotional depth were a perfect match for the Cyberpunk universe in the first season, and the same team is expected to deliver an even more ambitious follow-up.

While we still do not have a firm release date, the Anime Expo 2026 panel on July 3 is shaping up to be the next major milestone for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. It will likely answer some of the biggest lingering questions about tone, new characters, and how the series plans to expand the world of Cyberpunk 2077. In the meantime, the anticipation continues to build as Night City prepares to welcome us back once again.

The original Edgerunners left a deep impact on the anime community, and the sequel has the potential to do the same. Whether you are a die-hard Cyberpunk fan or someone who discovered the universe through the first season, July 3 at Anime Expo is the date to watch. More details, footage, and official updates are expected straight from the panel, so mark your calendars and get ready for the next datadrop from Night City. Will you be watching?