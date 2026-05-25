Jujutsu Kaisen Dominates NYT May Graphic Books And Manga Bestseller List As Gachiakuta Cracks Top 10

Jujutsu Kaisen Dominates NYT May Graphic Books And Manga Bestseller List As Gachiakuta Cracks Top 10

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 lands at #6 on The New York Times May Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list, with four additional volumes charting. New series Gachiakuta Volume 1 breaks into the top 10 at #9.

News
By GBest - May 25, 2026 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Manga

Jujutsu Kaisen continues its unstoppable run on the New York Times bestseller list. The 29th volume of Gege Akutami’s massively popular manga secured the #6 spot on the May Graphic Books and Manga chart, released in early May. The series did not stop there. Four other Jujutsu Kaisen volumes also made the list, proving the franchise’s enduring appeal more than six years after its debut.

Joining Jujutsu Kaisen in the top 15 is the debut volume of Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta at #9. This marks an impressive first appearance for the relatively new series, which has been gaining serious momentum in both manga and anime circles. The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics adaptation also landed at #4, showing how diverse the monthly list has become.

The full May rankings for the top relevant entries are:

  • #4 — The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics
  • #6 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 (Gege Akutami)
  • #9 — Gachiakuta Volume 1 (Kei Urana)
  • #10 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 1 (Gege Akutami)
  • #11 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 (Gege Akutami)
  • #15 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 (Gege Akutami)

This level of representation is no small feat. Jujutsu Kaisen now regularly occupies multiple spots on the monthly list, demonstrating that the series is not just riding a temporary wave of hype but has become a consistent bestseller in the United States. The fact that Volume 1 is still charting at #10 alongside much newer volumes shows how the entire catalog continues to attract both longtime readers and newcomers discovering the series through the anime adaptation or word-of-mouth.

For comparison, April’s list told a similar story of dominance. Chainsaw Man Volume 20 held the #2 spot, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 came in at #4, One Piece Volume 111 ranked #5, Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 landed at #6, Gachiakuta Volume 1 debuted at #8, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 1 sat at #9, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Volume 6 reached #13, and Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 rounded out the top 15 at #14. The back-to-back months of strong showings from Jujutsu Kaisen and the rapid rise of Gachiakuta highlight the growing mainstream acceptance of manga in the American market.

Gachiakuta’s entry into the top 10 is also awesome to see. The series, which blends post-apocalyptic world-building, high-stakes action, and compelling character drama, has been building a passionate fanbase since its debut. Its anime adaptation is on the horizon, and the strong sales of the first volume suggest that the upcoming animated series could push it even higher on future lists.

The New York Times launched its Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019. Since then, it has become one of the most respected weekly and monthly snapshots of what readers in the United States are actually buying. The fact that Jujutsu Kaisen continues to dominate multiple slots while newer titles like Gachiakuta are breaking in shows how healthy and diverse the category remains.

For Gege Akutami and the Jujutsu Kaisen team, these consistent chart positions are the latest proof that the series has achieved rare staying power. What started as a weekly Shonen Jump title has grown into a global phenomenon, complete with record-breaking anime seasons, feature films, video games, and merchandise that spans every age group. The manga’s ability to keep older volumes selling alongside brand-new releases is a testament to the strength of its world-building and character work.

The May list also serves as a reminder of how interconnected manga sales and anime success have become. Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime has introduced millions of new fans to the story of Yuji Itadori and the world of curses, while Gachiakuta is looking to do the same with it's anime. The New York Times rankings reflect this virtuous cycle: strong anime performances drive manga sales, and strong manga sales keep the conversation alive until the next season or movie drops.

As the manga industry in the West continues to expand, lists like this one from the New York Times play an important role in legitimizing the medium for mainstream audiences. Seeing multiple volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen and a debut title like Gachiakuta sitting comfortably in the top 15 sends a clear message: manga is not a niche interest anymore. It is a major category with broad appeal across age groups and backgrounds.

With Volume 24 of Chainsaw Man having recently held the #2 spot in April and Jujutsu Kaisen maintaining its dominance, the May results reinforce that Shonen Jump titles remain the backbone of the graphic books and manga market in the United States. At the same time, the success of Gachiakuta proves that fresh voices and original concepts can break through and find an audience just as quickly.

Fans can expect more movement on these charts in the coming months as new volumes release and anime seasons continue to air. For now, Jujutsu Kaisen’s multi-volume presence and Gachiakuta’s strong debut make May another standout month for manga on the New York Times bestseller list. The medium’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, and readers are clearly responding to the high-quality storytelling coming out of Japan each week.

About The Author:
GBest
Member Since 9/11/2017
Anime watcher and manga enjoyer. Reader of light novels if I really enjoy a series. Not too picky. If not doing that then I am probably playing video games or working out. I like chocolate milk.
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Ends With Chapter 232 And The Volume 24 Cover Signals A Possible Series Finale
Related:

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Ends With Chapter 232 And The Volume 24 Cover Signals A Possible Series Finale
Cardfight!! Vanguard Franchise Launches New Full Fighters Manga Alongside Expanding Anime Plans
Recommended For You:

Cardfight!! Vanguard Franchise Launches New Full Fighters Manga Alongside Expanding Anime Plans

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder