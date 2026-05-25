Jujutsu Kaisen Dominates NYT May Graphic Books And Manga Bestseller List As Gachiakuta Cracks Top 10

Jujutsu Kaisen continues its unstoppable run on the New York Times bestseller list. The 29th volume of Gege Akutami’s massively popular manga secured the #6 spot on the May Graphic Books and Manga chart, released in early May. The series did not stop there. Four other Jujutsu Kaisen volumes also made the list, proving the franchise’s enduring appeal more than six years after its debut.

Joining Jujutsu Kaisen in the top 15 is the debut volume of Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta at #9. This marks an impressive first appearance for the relatively new series, which has been gaining serious momentum in both manga and anime circles. The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics adaptation also landed at #4, showing how diverse the monthly list has become.

The full May rankings for the top relevant entries are:

#4 — The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics

#6 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 (Gege Akutami)

#9 — Gachiakuta Volume 1 (Kei Urana)

#10 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 1 (Gege Akutami)

#11 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 (Gege Akutami)

#15 — Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 (Gege Akutami)

This level of representation is no small feat. Jujutsu Kaisen now regularly occupies multiple spots on the monthly list, demonstrating that the series is not just riding a temporary wave of hype but has become a consistent bestseller in the United States. The fact that Volume 1 is still charting at #10 alongside much newer volumes shows how the entire catalog continues to attract both longtime readers and newcomers discovering the series through the anime adaptation or word-of-mouth.

For comparison, April’s list told a similar story of dominance. Chainsaw Man Volume 20 held the #2 spot, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 came in at #4, One Piece Volume 111 ranked #5, Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 landed at #6, Gachiakuta Volume 1 debuted at #8, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 1 sat at #9, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Volume 6 reached #13, and Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 rounded out the top 15 at #14. The back-to-back months of strong showings from Jujutsu Kaisen and the rapid rise of Gachiakuta highlight the growing mainstream acceptance of manga in the American market.

Gachiakuta’s entry into the top 10 is also awesome to see. The series, which blends post-apocalyptic world-building, high-stakes action, and compelling character drama, has been building a passionate fanbase since its debut. Its anime adaptation is on the horizon, and the strong sales of the first volume suggest that the upcoming animated series could push it even higher on future lists.

The New York Times launched its Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019. Since then, it has become one of the most respected weekly and monthly snapshots of what readers in the United States are actually buying. The fact that Jujutsu Kaisen continues to dominate multiple slots while newer titles like Gachiakuta are breaking in shows how healthy and diverse the category remains.

For Gege Akutami and the Jujutsu Kaisen team, these consistent chart positions are the latest proof that the series has achieved rare staying power. What started as a weekly Shonen Jump title has grown into a global phenomenon, complete with record-breaking anime seasons, feature films, video games, and merchandise that spans every age group. The manga’s ability to keep older volumes selling alongside brand-new releases is a testament to the strength of its world-building and character work.

The May list also serves as a reminder of how interconnected manga sales and anime success have become. Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime has introduced millions of new fans to the story of Yuji Itadori and the world of curses, while Gachiakuta is looking to do the same with it's anime. The New York Times rankings reflect this virtuous cycle: strong anime performances drive manga sales, and strong manga sales keep the conversation alive until the next season or movie drops.

As the manga industry in the West continues to expand, lists like this one from the New York Times play an important role in legitimizing the medium for mainstream audiences. Seeing multiple volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen and a debut title like Gachiakuta sitting comfortably in the top 15 sends a clear message: manga is not a niche interest anymore. It is a major category with broad appeal across age groups and backgrounds.

With Volume 24 of Chainsaw Man having recently held the #2 spot in April and Jujutsu Kaisen maintaining its dominance, the May results reinforce that Shonen Jump titles remain the backbone of the graphic books and manga market in the United States. At the same time, the success of Gachiakuta proves that fresh voices and original concepts can break through and find an audience just as quickly.

Fans can expect more movement on these charts in the coming months as new volumes release and anime seasons continue to air. For now, Jujutsu Kaisen’s multi-volume presence and Gachiakuta’s strong debut make May another standout month for manga on the New York Times bestseller list. The medium’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, and readers are clearly responding to the high-quality storytelling coming out of Japan each week.