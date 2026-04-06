50th Kodansha Manga Awards Nominees Announced, THE FRAGRANT FLOWER BLOOMS WITH DIGNITY Nominated Again

Kodansha has officially unveiled the nominees for the 50th annual Kodansha Manga Awards. The prestigious awards, which celebrate excellence in Japanese manga, will see winners revealed on May 11 across three main categories: Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.

This year’s lineup features a strong mix of established series and rising titles, with several returning nominees demonstrating consistent quality and popularity. Notably, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity by Saka Mikami has earned its fourth consecutive nomination in the Best Shōnen category, a rare achievement that underscores its enduring appeal.

Best Shōnen Manga Nominees

Utsura nai ndesu by Ruka Konoshima

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity by Saka Mikami (nominated in 2023, 2024, and 2025)

Gachiakuta by Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Ando (nominated in 2023 and 2024)

Ichi the Witch by Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki

Best Shōjo Manga Nominees

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk by Mika Yamamori (nominated in 2022, 2023, and 2024)

Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me by Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, and Gin Shirakawa (nominated in 2025)

A Star Brighter Than the Sun by Kazune Kawahara

Gazing at the Star Next Door by Ammitsu (nominated in 2025)

Best General Manga Nominees

Spacewalking With You by Inuhiko Doronoda (nominated in 2025)

The Darwin Incident by Shun Umezawa (nominated in 2023 and 2024)

Nezumi's First Love by Riku Ōseto (nominated in 2025)

Heisei Haizan-hei Sumire-chan by Satomi U

Mii-chan and Yamada-san by Nene Azuki

Since 2015, Kodansha has integrated children’s manga into the Shōnen and Shōjo categories rather than maintaining a separate award, allowing for a broader representation of titles across age demographics.

In 2025, the awards recognized strong entries across categories. ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, and BOSE’s Versus took home Best Shōnen Manga. Coco Uzuki’s Fall in Love, You False Angels won Best Shōjo Manga, while Hitoshi Iwaaki’s long-running Historie claimed Best General Manga.

This year’s nominees reflect the continued diversity and vitality of the manga industry, with series spanning action, romance, drama, and more experimental storytelling. Returning nominees like The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity and Gachiakuta demonstrate sustained excellence, while newer entries such as Ichi the Witch and A Star Brighter Than the Sun bring fresh voices to the competition.

The Kodansha Manga Awards remain one of the most respected honors in the industry, often serving as a strong indicator of critical and commercial success. Winning or even being nominated can significantly boost a series’ visibility and sales, both in Japan and internationally.

With the winners set to be announced on May 11, the coming weeks will be filled with speculation and excitement within the manga community. Whether veteran series continue their dominance or breakout titles claim the top prizes, the 50th edition of the awards promises to highlight some of the best manga currently being published.

Fans can look forward to seeing which titles ultimately take home the honors in this milestone year for one of manga’s most prestigious awards.