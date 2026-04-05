Inklore Announces New Manga Acquisitions And Previews At Anime Boston Panel

Inklore, Penguin Random House’s dedicated imprint for manga and webcomics, made several exciting announcements during its industry panel at Anime Boston. The panel focused on upcoming print publications and gave attendees exclusive first looks at several highly anticipated titles.

The biggest news was the confirmation of two new licenses: Her Tale of Shim Chong by Seri and Biwan, and The Red Sleeve by KANG Mikang, CreativeSUMM, Dopamine, and Lee Ji Yong. Both titles were first teased on Inklore’s X/Twitter account on February 20, and the Anime Boston panel officially confirmed their print release plans.

Her Tale of Shim Chong is based on a traditional Korean folktale and follows two very different women who share the same desperate wish to escape their current lives. Shim Chong is a young beggar who supports herself and her blind father through the kindness of others. The other woman is the bride-to-be of the elderly Chancellor Jang, sold into the arrangement for her family’s benefit. When Shim Chong rescues the bride from the river, their unexpected relationship sparks both love and hidden intentions. The story explores themes of love, sacrifice, and survival in a world that heavily favors men.

The Red Sleeve centers on Deokim, a headstrong palace maid who translates literature to support her family while handling her daily chores and occasionally pulling harmless pranks. When rumors of her literary talents spread through the palace, she catches the attention of powerful figures, including the queen and the crown prince. As political intrigue intensifies, Deokim must carefully navigate her relationships with the royals, especially the crown prince, who is known among the court ladies as “The Goblin.”

Both series are already available digitally. Her Tale of Shim Chong can be read on WEBTOON, while The Red Sleeve is available on Tapas. Print editions from Inklore are expected in the coming months, giving physical collectors and new readers a chance to experience these stories in a new format.

Inklore also provided first looks at several other upcoming releases during the panel. The showcased titles included:

Sora Haena! by Jackbull

Daughter of a Thousand Faces by Velinxi

Delusion by Hongjacga

Lore Olympus Volume 11 by Rachel Smythe

How to Hide the Emperor’s Child by SSAL, 26, and Lee Yeonseon

ELECEED by Jeho Son and ZHENA

These previews offered attendees a glimpse of the diverse range of stories Inklore plans to bring to print, spanning romance, fantasy, drama, and action genres.

The announcements reflect Inklore’s continued effort to bring popular webcomics and manhwa to physical shelves. Penguin Random House’s imprint has positioned itself as a key player in the North American market for digital-first comics, helping bridge the gap between online platforms and traditional book retail.

The panel at Anime Boston served as an ideal venue to connect directly with fans and highlight upcoming releases. With the growing popularity of webtoons and manhwa in Western markets, titles like Her Tale of Shim Chong and The Red Sleeve are well-positioned to find new audiences through print editions.

Fans who have been following these stories digitally will soon be able to add physical copies to their collections, while new readers will have an accessible entry point into these compelling narratives.

The 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise may be dominating headlines this year, but Inklore’s announcements show that the broader manhwa and webtoon scene continues to expand rapidly. With strong source material already available on WEBTOON and Tapas, the upcoming print releases from Inklore are likely to attract both longtime fans and newcomers looking for fresh storytelling in the romance and historical fantasy genres.

More details on release dates, cover art, and additional titles are expected in the coming months as Inklore prepares its 2026 publishing slate. For now, readers can dive into Her Tale of Shim Chong on WEBTOON and The Red Sleeve on Tapas while they wait for the physical editions to arrive.