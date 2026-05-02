My Hero Academia Gets New Eri-Focused Anime Short "I Am a Hero Too" This Summer

My Hero Academia fans have another reason to celebrate in 2026. Just days after the special episode "More" wrapped up its run, the franchise revealed its next short anime project. Titled "I Am a Hero Too," the new short adapts a one-shot manga story that series creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew exclusively for the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book. The anime is slated to premiere this summer and marks the second original short produced as part of the show's 10th anniversary lineup.

The Ultra Age fan book serves as the definitive final data book for the entire series, compiling character profiles, artwork, and behind-the-scenes material from the full run of the manga that concluded in 2024 after 431 chapters. Horikoshi contributed several special one-shots to the collection, and the Eri-focused story stands out as a heartfelt epilogue to one of the series' most emotionally resonant characters. Eri, the young girl rescued by Izuku Midoriya during the Shie Hassaikai arc, has always symbolized hope and the possibility of redemption in a world scarred by villainy and trauma. Seeing her story continue in high school, navigating what it means to become a hero in her own right, gives fans a rare glimpse into the post-final-arc future through the eyes of someone who once needed saving.

This announcement follows closely after the announcement of the "More" short, which adapted an extra epilogue chapter from the manga's final volume. That episode aired recently and provided closure on several characters' paths after the climactic war against All For One and his forces. Together, the two shorts represent a deliberate effort to extend the My Hero Academia universe beyond the manga's conclusion without launching a full new season. Both projects were developed under the banner of the anime's 10th anniversary celebration, which officially kicked off on April 3, 2026, exactly a decade after the first episode premiered on Japanese television.

The 10th anniversary has already delivered a packed slate of events designed to honor the franchise's massive global impact. Early seasons received a free worldwide streaming marathon on the official TOHO animation YouTube channel, complete with subtitles in multiple languages. A global concert tour is underway, with major dates scheduled in Europe and a special two-day event in Japan set for November 22 and 23, 2026. Brand collaborations and merchandise drops have kept the series visible, while a brand-new mobile game titled My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL entered development as another anniversary highlight. These efforts show how Studio Bones, TOHO, and Shueisha continue to treat My Hero Academia as a living property even after the manga ended.

For longtime fans, the focus on Eri in "I Am a Hero Too" feels especially meaningful. Eri's backstory, involving her Rewind Quirk and the horrific experiments she endured under Overhaul, made her one of the most tragic yet inspiring figures in the series. Her rescue by Deku and the subsequent efforts to help her control her powers became a turning point in the story's exploration of heroism not as raw power, but as compassion and protection. A short that lets audiences see her years later, perhaps struggling with her own identity as someone who once caused pain but now wants to use her abilities for good, taps directly into the core themes Horikoshi has explored since the manga's 2014 debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump.

My Hero Academia itself revolutionized modern shonen by blending high-stakes action with deep character work and sharp commentary on hero society. The world where roughly 80 percent of the population possesses Quirks allowed Horikoshi to examine everything from discrimination and systemic corruption to the psychological toll of fame and the blurred line between heroes and villains. Izuku Midoriya's journey from Quirkless underdog to the inheritor of One For All remains one of anime's most compelling underdog tales, while supporting characters like Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Ochaco Uraraka received arcs that felt just as vital. The series' influence stretches far beyond its own episodes and chapters, inspiring countless cosplays, fan theories, and even real-world discussions about what it means to be a hero in difficult times.

The decision to adapt these fan-book one-shots into anime shorts shows a smart approach to keeping the franchise relevant. Rather than rushing into a sequel series or spin-off that might dilute the original story's impact, the team is delivering focused, high-quality content that rewards dedicated viewers. Horikoshi's direct involvement in the source material ensures the shorts stay true to his vision, and the choice of Eri as the centerpiece adds emotional weight that casual viewers and die-hard fans alike can appreciate. It also highlights how the series has always excelled at humanizing characters who could easily have remained background figures.

Production details for "I Am a Hero Too" remain limited at this stage, but the involvement of Studio Bones, the same studio behind the main series, suggests the short will maintain the high animation standards fans expect. The timing this summer positions it perfectly within the ongoing anniversary festivities, potentially serving as a bridge to whatever comes next for the franchise. With the manga concluded and the main anime having delivered its final major arc, these shorts function as love letters to the community that supported My Hero Academia through its rise to global phenomenon status.

The excitement around the announcement has been immediate and widespread. Fans on social media are already speculating about how Eri's high school life will unfold and whether other characters from her generation might appear. The fact that both "More" and "I Am a Hero Too" draw directly from Horikoshi's own extra stories gives the projects an authenticity that licensed spin-offs sometimes lack. It also reinforces the idea that even after the main narrative wrapped, there are still meaningful tales left to tell within this universe.

My Hero Academia has always been about more than flashy Quirks and epic battles. At its heart, it is a story about ordinary people striving to do extraordinary things, about found family, personal growth, and the courage to keep moving forward even when the world feels stacked against you. By returning to Eri, a character who embodied those very ideas from her first appearance, "I Am a Hero Too" promises to deliver exactly the kind of emotional payoff that made the series beloved in the first place. As the 10th anniversary year continues to unfold with concerts, games, and now these intimate shorts, one thing is clear: the world of heroes is far from finished. Summer cannot arrive soon enough. Will you be watching it?