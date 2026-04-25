My Hero Academia Special Episode Trailer Offers First Look At Adult Deku And The Series' Final Epilogue

Toho Animation has shared a new trailer for the upcoming new episode of My Hero Academia. While the anime series officially ended its run with its eighth and final season last year, plans for a special episode titled "More" were revealed at Jump Festa 2026 in December.

As previously announced, this special episode will adapt Chapter 431 of the original manga. This was an epilogue for the series' final volume, written by Kohei Horikoshi, that was released in December 2024 and appeared exclusively in the last tankobon four months after the main story ended.

Picking up eight years after the events of the main story, the epilogue focuses on Deku and his classmates, exploring their lives as adult pro heroes and showing how each of them have grown and evolved since the final battle. Following the action-packed series conclusion, "More" emphasizes character development.

The newly released trailer for what will be My Hero Academia Episode 170+1, highlights this reflective and satisfying glimpse into the future of the hero world, while providing a sense of closure.

My Hero Academia No. 170+1 "More" will debut in Japan on May 2, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will stream the new episode when it premieres.

Based on the original story from Kohei Horikoshi, this special episode is helmed by My Hero Academia Final Season director Naomi Nakayama under chief director Kenji Nagasaki at studio bones film. Yosuke Kuroda returns for series composition and screenplay with Yuki Hayashi again stirring the score that drives the emotional beat. Studio Bones is, of course, overseeing the entire production, including animation.

In addition to the new episode, fans in North American can also look forward the the arrival of the My Hero Academia In Concert World Tour in the United States. Announced this week, the 2026 U.S. tour will kick off in September in Farmington, New Mexico. The current tour calendar runs through October 25th, ending in Columbus, Ohio, though ti does note that more dates will be announced.

IT’S TIME! My Hero Academia in Concert is coming to the U.S.!



Celebrate 10 years of MHA with unforgettable moments from all eight seasons on the

big screen – brought to life by a live band performing the score in perfect sync with the

series.



Pre-Sale for most cities begins… pic.twitter.com/kGuadCWtL5 — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 21, 2026

Celebrating 10 years of Kohei Horikoshi's bestselling manga, the concert will "recreate the triumphs, struggles, and emotional highs that have defined "My Hero Academia" for a decade" with music and imagery. Tickets for the tour went on sale this week.