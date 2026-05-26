One-Punch Man Artist Yūsuke Murata Has Fans Split Over Controversial X Post About Pakistani Britons

One-Punch Man artist Yūsuke Murata is under fire after replying to an English-language X post that included unverified images and a video clip of far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The original post claimed that Pakistanis make up 3 percent of the UK population but are responsible for 33 percent of child defects at birth. Murata responded in Japanese on Sunday, writing that the people in the images “have small heads, high noses, and thin lips. They look like the Moai statues. Aren’t they descended from primitives?”

The reply quickly spread, amassing over 700 replies and 4,000 reposts as of press time. Reactions have been largely critical, with many users calling the comment racist and inappropriate for a high-profile creator. A smaller group of replies supported the original post and Murata’s remarks, while some speculated whether Murata had accidentally posted from the wrong account. Comments poured in from both English and Japanese speakers, reflecting the international reach of the controversy.

The original post referenced statistics that do not align with verified research. The British public broadcaster BBC has covered the Born in Bradford project in reports from November 2023 and February 2025. That long-term study focuses exclusively on people born in one hospital in the city of Bradford and does not represent the entire United Kingdom. Robinson’s broader claims about national figures have been repeatedly challenged by fact-checkers and public health data.

Murata has not issued any additional statement or clarification since the post went live. The artist, best known for his detailed work on the One-Punch Man manga since 2012, has maintained a relatively low public profile outside of his art. The series, originally created by ONE and redrawn by Murata for its digital and print releases, has become one of the most popular action manga worldwide, with millions of copies sold and a successful anime adaptation. Murata’s involvement in the franchise has earned him praise for his clean linework and dynamic action sequences, but this latest incident has shifted the conversation away from his professional output and toward his personal views expressed on social media.

This whole exchange highlights the growing scrutiny creators face when engaging with contentious topics online. Murata’s comment referenced physical features in a way many readers interpreted as derogatory, comparing people to the ancient Moai statues of Easter Island and questioning their ancestry. Such language has drawn sharp criticism from fans who have followed his work for years, with some expressing disappointment that a respected artist would weigh in on a sensitive social issue in this manner.

At the same time, the incident has reopened broader discussions about how public figures in the anime and manga industry handle social media. Murata is far from the first creator to face criticism for a controversial post, but the reach of One-Punch Man means his words carry weight with a global audience that includes readers of all backgrounds. The fact that the original post itself relied on unverified images and a clip from a polarizing activist added another layer of concern for many who saw Murata’s reply as amplifying misinformation.

One-Punch Man itself has occasionally touched on themes of power, heroism, and societal expectations, but it has never positioned itself as a platform for real-world political commentary. Murata’s personal X account has historically been used mostly to share artwork updates and occasional lighthearted observations. This makes the current post stand out as an unusual departure from his usual online presence.

The controversy goes along with a lot of the typical ongoing global conversations about immigration, integration, and public health statistics in the UK. The Born in Bradford study, while limited in scope, has been cited in various debates about consanguineous marriages and their potential health impacts within certain communities. However, experts have stressed that the data cannot be generalized to an entire ethnic group or the national population without careful context. Robinson’s claims have been fact-checked and disputed by multiple independent sources, including the BBC’s own reporting.

As of now, neither Murata nor his publisher Shueisha has commented publicly on the situation. One-Punch Man continues to publish new chapters on a regular schedule, and there are no indications that the controversy will affect the series’ release cadence or future projects. The manga remains one of the top-selling titles in its genre, with a dedicated international fanbase that has grown steadily since the anime’s first season aired in 2015.

For many fans, the disappointment stems from the contrast between Murata’s artistic contributions and the tone of his recent social media activity. One-Punch Man has been praised for its humor, action, and occasional social satire, but it has never promoted division or stereotypes. The artist’s reply, whether intended as a serious comment or not, has been widely viewed as crossing a line by a significant portion of his audience.

The full impact of the incident will likely become clearer in the coming days as more reactions surface and as Murata decides whether to address the post directly. In the meantime, the episode serves as a reminder of how quickly a single comment can spread and how closely fans scrutinize the public statements of creators whose work they admire.

One-Punch Man continues to thrive as a flagship title for the action genre, but this latest controversy adds an unexpected chapter to the story of its longtime artist. Fans who have followed Murata’s career for over a decade now find themselves grappling with a very different kind of conversation about the man behind Saitama and Genos. Whether this moment leads to further discussion, an apology, or simply fades from the spotlight remains to be seen. For now, the focus remains on the words themselves and the strong reactions they have provoked across the anime and manga community.