Crunchyroll And Aniplex’s Joint Venture Hayate Has Acquired Anime Studio Lay-duce

Crunchyroll And Aniplex’s Joint Venture Hayate Has Acquired Anime Studio Lay-duce

Hayate Inc., the anime production venture formed by Aniplex and Crunchyroll, has acquired Lay-duce, making the studio a wholly owned subsidiary. Read the full story here.

News
By GBest - Apr 06, 2026 10:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Other

Hayate Inc., the joint anime production company established by Aniplex and Crunchyroll in March 2025, has taken a significant step in strengthening its creative capabilities. The company announced on Friday that it has acquired all shares of anime studio Lay-duce, turning the studio into a wholly owned subsidiary of Hayate.

This acquisition represents Hayate’s first “capital participation” in an anime production studio and signals a clear strategy to build internal production strength to support Crunchyroll’s global streaming ambitions. Hayate was founded with the specific goal of planning, developing, and producing anime content exclusively for Crunchyroll’s worldwide platform. The venture is led by Chairman and CEO Masanori Miyake of Aniplex and President and COO Leo Watanabe, with staff drawn from both parent companies.

Lay-duce was founded in 2013 by Noritomo Yonai. Over the past decade-plus, the studio has built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality animation across a variety of genres. Its notable works include:

  • Fanfare of Adolescence
  • O Maidens in Your Savage Season
  • Clevatess
  • Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
  • Magi: Adventure of Sinbad
  • Rising Impact
  • #COMPASS 2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT
  • Heroines Run the Show

The studio also has several upcoming projects already in the pipeline, including the second season of Clevatess and the new series Please Excuse My Younger Brothers (Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen). These titles demonstrate Lay-duce’s versatility in handling both original stories and adaptations.

By bringing Lay-duce under the Hayate umbrella, Crunchyroll and Aniplex gain a reliable in-house studio that can help meet the growing demand for high-quality anime on the streaming platform. This move is expected to improve production efficiency, creative control, and scheduling reliability for future Crunchyroll originals.

The anime industry has faced increasing pressure to produce more content to satisfy global streaming audiences. Major platforms like Crunchyroll have expanded rapidly, requiring a steady pipeline of new series and seasons. Acquiring an established studio like Lay-duce allows Hayate to reduce reliance on external production committees and gives the company greater flexibility to greenlight projects that align with Crunchyroll’s international audience preferences.

The partnership also brings together Aniplex’s deep experience in anime production and Crunchyroll’s global distribution and marketing expertise. This combination is expected to create a more streamlined path from concept to screen for new anime titles.

While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the move is viewed as a strategic investment rather than a short-term cost-saving measure. Industry observers see it as part of a broader trend where streaming platforms and production companies seek vertical integration to secure talent, facilities, and creative resources in a competitive market.

For viewers, the acquisition is likely to result in a more consistent flow of new anime content on Crunchyroll. Lay-duce’s proven track record with character-driven stories and adaptations suggests the studio will be well-positioned to contribute to both original series and sequels of popular franchises.

The studio’s existing projects, including the second season of Clevatess, are expected to continue under the new ownership structure without major disruption. Fans of Lay-duce’s previous works can look forward to seeing how the studio’s style evolves with the additional resources and strategic direction provided by Hayate.

This development also highlights the growing influence of global streaming services in the anime production ecosystem. As Crunchyroll continues to invest in original content and studio partnerships, the line between Japanese production committees and international platforms is becoming increasingly blurred.

Hayate’s first capital participation in a production studio marks an important milestone for both Aniplex and Crunchyroll. With Lay-duce now part of the family, the joint venture is better equipped to deliver the high-quality anime that viewers around the world have come to expect from the Crunchyroll platform.

More details about specific projects and future plans are expected to be shared in the coming months as the integration progresses. In the meantime, fans can continue to enjoy Lay-duce’s current and upcoming series while anticipating the broader impact this acquisition will have on the anime landscape.

About The Author:
GBest
Member Since 9/11/2017
Anime watcher and manga enjoyer. Reader of light novels if I really enjoy a series. Not too picky. If not doing that then I am probably playing video games or working out. I like chocolate milk.
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