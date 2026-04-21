My Dress-Up Darling’s Main Girl Hit The Race Tracks On A Real Race Car Recently

The vibrant pink Mercedes-AMG GT3 featuring My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa in her race queen outfit made its competitive debut this past weekend at Suzuka Circuit. The car, entered by TKRI in the top ST-X class of the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series, took part in Round 2 of the Japanese endurance racing championship on April 18-19, 2026. While the collaboration was primarily designed to promote Iwatsuki, Saitama the real-world inspiration for the anime’s doll-making town it also delivered a memorable on-track showing for fans of the popular series.

The custom livery, unveiled on April 16, features a large full-color illustration of Marin on the hood, pink base coloring with black and white accents, and sponsor decals. The number 23 and ST-X class markings are clearly visible, along with the hashtag #DressUpDollAnime across the bodywork. Blue accents on the front bumper and mirrors provide a striking contrast to the dominant pink scheme.

In its first competitive outing, the Marin-liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3 completed the endurance event without major incident, finishing the race in a respectable mid-pack position within the highly competitive ST-X class. The car ran reliably throughout the multi-hour race, demonstrating solid pace in the hands of the TKRI driver lineup. While it did not challenge for a podium finish, the debut run was described by the team as a successful shakedown that provided valuable data for future rounds.

The event itself saw strong competition across the field, with several factory-backed entries battling at the front. The My Dress-Up Darling car drew significant attention from spectators and social media, with fans sharing photos and videos of Marin’s livery both on track and in the paddock. The promotional aspect was clearly a success, generating widespread coverage and helping highlight Iwatsuki’s cultural significance as Japan’s “city of dolls.”

The collaboration between My Dress-Up Darling and the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series was created specifically to promote Iwatsuki in Saitama Prefecture, the real-life setting where the anime’s protagonist Wakana Gojo works as a traditional doll-maker. By placing the series’ energetic heroine Marin front and center on a GT3 race car, the project aimed to blend anime culture with motorsport in a way that draws attention to the historic district.

This is not the first anime-themed racing collaboration in Japan. Earlier in 2026, Uma Musume Pretty Derby characters appeared on a BMW race car, and the Williams F1 team announced a collaboration with Dan Da Dan. The My Dress-Up Darling entry continues this trend of blending popular anime properties with real-world motorsport to boost visibility for both the series and local tourism.

While specific plans for future rounds have not been detailed, the car is expected to make additional appearances in the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series throughout the 2026 season. The positive debut at Suzuka and the strong fan response suggest the collaboration could continue to evolve, potentially with more events or special activations tied to the anime.

For My Dress-Up Darling fans, seeing Marin on a real racing machine was an awesome and unexpected sight. The project successfully combined the series’ vibrant character design with the excitement of endurance racing, creating a unique crossover that stands out even in a year full of major anime and gaming releases.

The ENEOS Super Taikyu Series continues with its next round later in the season, and fans will be watching to see if the pink Mercedes-AMG GT3 returns to the grid with more My Dress-Up Darling flair.