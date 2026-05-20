TBS Anime Division Posts Big Revenue Gain But Still Loses Hundreds Of Millions Yen As Production Costs Rise

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings revealed a striking contrast in its latest financial results. The company’s anime division saw revenue climb sharply by 80.8 percent to 3.198 billion yen, roughly 20.1 million dollars. At the same time the division recorded a gross loss of 524 million yen, or about 3.29 million dollars. The figures come from the fiscal year that ended in March and highlight both the growth potential and the mounting pressures inside Japan’s animation sector.

TBS pointed directly to higher production costs for its animated projects as the main driver behind the loss. At the same time it credited strong overseas performance of the Dream Animals: The Movie film for lifting overall revenue. The combination shows how global demand can deliver meaningful income gains while domestic production expenses continue to climb. Many studios across Japan are facing similar pressures as budgets for high-quality animation rise and competition for top talent intensifies.

The company is not standing still amid these challenges. In early May, TBS’ anime planning and development subsidiary Sand B acquired a 51 percent controlling stake in the 3D CG studio Xenotoon. The move turned Xenotoon into a subsidiary and gives TBS greater control over its computer-generated animation pipeline. Plans call for merging Xenotoon with TBS’ existing anime studio Seven Arcs sometime in mid-2027. That consolidation is expected to streamline operations and create a stronger combined entity capable of handling larger and more complex projects.

Seven Arcs itself carries a notable legacy. TBS first acquired the studio back in December 2017. It is best known for the long-running Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise. The latest entry, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance, is currently in production and scheduled to premiere on July 4. Bringing Xenotoon into the fold and eventually merging the two studios signals that TBS intends to build a more vertically integrated anime operation with both 2D and 3D capabilities under one roof.

Sand B is a relatively new but ambitious player. TBS established the company in May 2025, initially under the tentative name CIP. The subsidiary focuses on planning, developing, and producing animation with an eye toward maximizing revenue and speeding up global expansion. TBS invested 30 billion yen, around 207 million dollars, to launch Sand B and has aligned it with collaboration from Mainichi Broadcasting System. Kazuhiko Akatsu serves as the representative director. The creation of Sand B reflects a broader corporate strategy to treat anime not just as programming but as a core growth engine with international reach.

These moves come at a time when the global anime market continues to expand while domestic production faces real headwinds. Rising costs for labor, technology, and high-end visuals have squeezed margins for many studios. At the same time, overseas streaming platforms and theatrical releases have opened new revenue streams that can offset some of those expenses when projects connect with international audiences. The Dream Animals film success shows how a single well-received title can move the needle on division-wide revenue. Yet the overall loss indicates that one hit is not yet enough to cover the full scope of increased spending across TBS’ slate.

For fans of specific franchises, the financial picture does not appear to have slowed ongoing work. The upcoming Nanoha project continues on schedule, and the integration of Xenotoon suggests TBS is positioning itself to handle more ambitious CG-driven stories in the future. The mid-2027 merger timeline gives the company roughly a year to align teams, systems, and pipelines before operating as a single unified studio. That kind of structural change often takes time to show results, but it aligns with the long-term vision TBS outlined when it launched Sand B.

Industry observers have noted that several major Japanese broadcasters and production companies are pursuing similar strategies of consolidation and vertical integration. The goal is to control more of the production chain, reduce reliance on external partners, and capture a larger share of global licensing and streaming revenue. TBS’ investment of 30 billion yen into Sand B underscores how seriously the company is taking this shift. Whether those bets pay off will depend on how successfully the combined studios can deliver projects that resonate both at home and abroad while keeping costs under tighter control.

The contrast between rising revenue and ongoing losses also speaks to the current phase of the anime business. Many companies are investing heavily to scale up output and quality in hopes of capturing a bigger slice of the international market. Those investments often create short-term pressure on margins even when top-line numbers improve. TBS’ results fit that pattern. The revenue jump demonstrates that demand exists and that certain projects are traveling well overseas. The loss shows that the cost side of the equation has not yet caught up with those gains.

Looking ahead, the integration of Xenotoon and the eventual merger with Seven Arcs could help TBS achieve greater efficiency. A larger, more integrated studio may be better positioned to manage complex productions, share resources across projects, and negotiate stronger terms with distributors and platforms. At the same time, the company will need to balance its growth ambitions with disciplined cost management if it wants to turn the anime division profitable on a consistent basis.

For viewers, the immediate takeaway is that TBS remains committed to anime production and is actively reshaping its internal structure to support that commitment. The July 4 premiere of the new Nanoha entry offers a concrete example of ongoing output, while the broader investments signal that more projects are likely on the way. Whether those future titles deliver the kind of overseas success seen with Dream Animals will help determine whether the current revenue growth can eventually outpace rising costs.

TBS’ latest numbers capture a moment of transition in the anime industry. Revenue is expanding thanks to global appetite for Japanese animation, yet the expense of creating that animation continues to climb. By acquiring Xenotoon, planning a merger with Seven Arcs, and channeling significant capital through Sand B, TBS is betting that greater scale and integration will eventually close the gap. The coming fiscal year will reveal whether those structural changes begin to translate into improved profitability or whether the cost pressures continue to outrun revenue gains. Either way, the company’s moves show a clear determination to remain a major player in anime for years to come.