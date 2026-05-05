Wit Studio's The One Piece Anime Remake: Netflix Announces February 2027 Release Window

Wit Studio's highly anticipated anime series, The One Piece, finally has a release window. Announced by Netflix today, the eagerly-awaited series, which was first announced back in December 2023, is slated to set sail in February 2027.

The One Piece is easily one of the most anticipated anime series in production right now. Produced by the renowned Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Seasons 1-3) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., the anime will adapt the East Blue Saga, the beginning of the original manga.

Season 1 of The One Piece will premiere in February 2027, with all seven episodes dropping at once. This alone is exciting news as it means we won't have to wait weekly for new episodes to drop.

The first season will cover the first 50 chapters of the manga, leading up to Luffy’s encounter with Sanji, the sous-chef of the floating restaurant Baratie. The total runtime of Season 1 is around 300 minutes.

Where it all began: East Blue.



Produced by WIT STUDIO, THE ONE PIECE sets sail in February 2027. All 7 episodes dropping at once, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MJBLYMCvdt — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 5, 2026

With a release window now set, it hopefully means we'll get some more meaningful updates in the coming weeks and months ahead. Wit Studio has been keeping a tight lid on the project, sharing mostly concept artwork and behind-the-scenes production updates that really only provide top-level insight into the series. We've yet to see a formal trailer for the remake.

"The East Blue is the introductory saga of the manga, when fans first meet Luffy," Netflix describes. "It’s named after an expansive ocean, which is the birthplace of the infamous pirate Gold Roger, who inspires Luffy to become a pirate himself and find the One Piece treasure. It’s in this chapter that Luffy meets his ragtag pirate crew, dubbing them the Straw Hats."

The One Piece is directed by Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan, Moonrise) with series composition by Taku Kishimoto (Sakamoto Days, co-creator of BUCCHIGIRI?!). Character design and chief animation directors are Kyoji Asano (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan) and Takatoshi Honda (In/Spectre), while creature design and image boards are from Yasuhiro Kajino (In/Spectre, Batman: Under the Red Hood). Tomonori Kuroda (A Certain Scientific Railgun) is serving as at director.

Wit Studio promises its take on the beloved manga will provide viewers with "a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga."

Netflix carries select seasons of Toei Animation's original One Piece anime, with new episodes dropping shortly after their Japanese debuts. That said, the series spans over 1,100 episodes, which makes jumping in feel like a serious commitment. Wit Studio's adaptation should offer a welcome alternative with a fresh angle on the manga and a far more accessible entry point for newcomers who want to experience the story without wading through decades' worth of episodes first.