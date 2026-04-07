LEGO ONE PIECE Two-Part Animated Special Premiering On Netflix This September

Netflix is expanding its One Piece offerings. In addition to the upcoming third season of the live-action series, which was officially announced today, the streamer announced plans to release a two-part LEGO One Piece animated special.

Arriving this September, the LEGO One Piece special will retell the events of the first two seasons of the live-action series. This will entail the East Blue arcs (Season 1) and the start of the Grand Line Saga, which took us from the Loguetown Arc to the Drum Island Arc.

From the menacing Arlong Pirates to the deadly Baroque Works assassins, the Straw Hats extraordinary adventures are being reimagined in brick form. In typical LEGO fashion, the story will be told with signature LEGO "comedy, high-stakes thrills, and brick-built action."

Netflix released a brief teaser for the new series and it looks like Captain Usopp the Brave will be narrating this tale. While the special will recount the adventures of the Straw Hats, it sounds like Usopp will add a bit more flair and embellishments to the story.

"Follow along as Usopp, the Straw Hats’ most reliably unreliable narrator, regales the newest and cutest recruit, the reindeer-boy hybrid Tony Tony Chopper, with the group’s epic exploits across the East Blue and into the legendary Grand Line," Netflix teased. "There’s no need to sail through treacherous seas for a sneak peek at the upcoming special. Claim your treasure — a first-look image — at the top of this story."

A Netflix first, this animated special produced in partnership with the LEGO Group, Shueisha and Atomic, retells the epic events of the first two seasons of the live action ONE PIECE, in a way only the LEGO Group can —jam-packed with comedy, high-stakes thrills, and brick-built action that is the perfect entryway for new recruits and an exciting new perspective for veteran pirates.

While not overly graphic, Netflix’s live-action One Piece carries a TV-14 rating for its depictions of violence, occasional profanity, and mild suggestive content, which may make it less suitable for younger viewers.

That said, I’ve watched the series with my elementary school–aged son, and many of the more mature elements tend to go over his head. That said, it’s nice that a more clearly kid-friendly version of the story will also be available.

The LEGO One Piece animated special will debut on September 29, 2026. Vancouver-based studio Atomic Cartoons (Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends) is handling the animation with Tom Hyndman serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.