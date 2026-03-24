Universal Studios Hollywood Gives New Details On ONE PIECE Grand Pirate Show For Fan Fest Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood has provided new details on one of the most anticipated attractions for its upcoming Fan Fest Nights event. The One Piece Grand Pirate Show will bring the Straw Hat Pirates to life in a high-energy, stunt-filled live performance complete with dramatic pyrotechnics and plenty of pirate mayhem.

The 20-minute show takes place at the existing WaterWorld venue, which has been reimagined as “Midori Island” for the duration of the event. Guests will follow Luffy and his crew as they explore the island in search of the rare Pop Greens. The peaceful adventure quickly escalates when the Marines storm the island, blasting open the gates and launching intense battle sequences filled with fire, explosions, and acrobatic choreography. Buggy the Clown makes a memorable appearance, delivering comedic moments and rival banter with the Straw Hats that should delight longtime fans of the series.

This marks the second year that One Piece has been featured at Fan Fest Nights. The franchise has been a hit at Universal Studios Japan since 2007 with its long-running One Piece Premier Show, and Hollywood’s version aims to capture a similar sense of spectacle and excitement tailored to the WaterWorld stage. The combination of live stunts, practical effects, and familiar characters promises to deliver an immersive experience that feels true to Eiichiro Oda’s world.

Fan Fest Nights itself runs for 12 select nights between April 25 and May 16, 2026. The after-hours event continues to grow as a celebration of science fiction, fantasy, gaming, and anime fandom. In addition to the One Piece Grand Pirate Show, the event will feature the North American debut of the Sailor Moon short film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe with subtitled screenings. The Super Mario Bros. franchise returns with the Colorful Yoshi Celebration, offering new opportunities for exploration and photo opportunities with the vibrant Yoshis throughout Super Nintendo World.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a separately ticketed event that transforms the park after regular hours with immersive experiences, character interactions, cosplay-friendly environments, themed food and beverages, and exclusive merchandise. Select attractions remain open late, allowing guests to enjoy both the special activations and classic rides in a less crowded setting.

The addition of a full-scale One Piece live stunt show fits perfectly with the event’s focus on bringing beloved franchises to life. The pyrotechnics, dramatic entrances, and comedic timing should create memorable moments for fans of all ages. Whether you are there for Luffy’s signature Gum-Gum attacks, Buggy’s over-the-top antics, or the large-scale Marine assault, the show looks set to deliver the kind of high-energy entertainment that has made Universal’s live performances so popular.

Tickets for Fan Fest Nights are already on sale, with various options including General Admission, Universal Express passes, day/night combos, and the Ultimate Fandom Pass for access to multiple nights. The limited run creates a sense of urgency, so fans planning to attend are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

One Piece continues to enjoy strong momentum across multiple platforms, and its inclusion at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Fan Fest Nights gives fans a unique way to experience the series beyond the page and screen. The Grand Pirate Show joins a growing lineup of immersive activations that celebrate the joy of fandom in a theme park setting.

With the event just weeks away, excitement is building for what promises to be one of the most entertaining additions to Fan Fest Nights yet. The Straw Hats are ready to set sail on Midori Island, and the Marines and Buggy are standing by to make things interesting. If you are a fan of One Piece or simply enjoy spectacular live entertainment, this is one show you will not want to miss.

The One Piece Grand Pirate Show is set to bring high-seas adventure, explosive action, and plenty of laughs to Universal Studios Hollywood. Grab your tickets, prepare your best pirate pose, and get ready to join the Straw Hats for a night of unforgettable entertainment. The Grand Line is coming to Hollywood, and it is going to be one wild ride.