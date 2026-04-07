ONE PIECE Season 3 Sets Premiere Date; Official Logo And Title Revealed

ONE PIECE Season 3 Sets Premiere Date; Official Logo And Title Revealed

Netflix has announced that the third season of its incredibly popular One Piece adaptation will arrive next year, and we have a brief teaser featuring a new logo and title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: One Piece
Source: Via What's On Netflix

The second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation proved to be just as popular (if not more so) than the first, and the streamer has now announced that season 3, "The Battle of Alabasta," will premiere in 2027.

In season 2, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates encountered their most lethal adversaries yet in the form of a secret society of assassins known as the Baroque Works, and while they managed to escape (relatively) unscathed - after gaining a new crew member and medic in the form of Tony Tony Chopper - it sounds like season 3 will thrust our heroes into a full-on war. 

“War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand.”

“For many One Piece fans, Alabasta is the arc that hooked them as nakama for life, combining Oda-san’s incredible talent for world-building and memorable characters in a story that’s thematically rich, emotionally gripping, and visually spectacular,” said co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes. “Reaching this story has been a dream for our team since the live-action series began. We’re excited to be in production on Season 3 right now. We’ll see you in Alabasta — it’s going to be epic!”

Production is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa.

“We have two units shooting everything at the same time, stunts, drama, spectacle. So it’s like you’re making two shows simultaneously,” Tracz explained. “We have a third unit just for stunts so there are no surprises on the day and everything is safe.”

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece, returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
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