THE ONE PIECE: Wit Studio Shares New Sneak Peek Of Shanks Concept Art

THE ONE PIECE: Wit Studio Shares New Sneak Peek Of Shanks Concept Art

WIT Studio has shared a new video highlighting concept art from The One Piece, including a first look at Luffy's mentor, Shanks. Check it out below!

News
By MattThomas - Apr 07, 2026 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Today was an exciting day for One Piece fans. Netflix officially announced the third season of its live-action series along with a two-part animated LEGO One Piece special.

But that's not all. Participating in the fun and excitement was Wit Studio, which is currently working on The One Piece, a new anime adaptation of the beloved East Blue Saga from Eiichiro Oda's manga.

Admittedly, there wasn't much in terms of new details, but the studio did share a new sneak peek. The video, which you can watch below, shows off a bunch of concept art, some of which we've already seen before. At the very end though, we see brand new concept art for Luffy's mentor, Shanks.

Produced by WIT Studio, THE ONE PIECE is a brand new anime adaptation starting from the original manga’s East Blue saga. Separate from the TV anime series that has charged full speed ahead over the course of more than 25 years, this series taps into the expressive potential of modern technology to offer a familiar yet fresh take on the adventures of Luffy. The rare footage of character design sheets and image boards showcased in this video provides a glimpse into the world of this new anime.

First announced at 2023's Jump Festa, Wit Studio's The One Piece is one of the most anticipated projects currently in production. But there hasn't been much in terms of significant news, with the last update coming in December at Jump Festa 2026.

During the event, Eiichiro Oda provided a brief note on the status of series, telling fans it was "well in progress."

"The previouslyannounced anime re-adaptation The ONE PIECE is made for a worldwide audience, and is well in progress," he wrote to fans.

Prior to Jump Festa, the last major update regarding The One Piece remake came during One Piece Day in 2024 when the studio shared a lengthy behind-the-scenes video highlighting production on the series. The 20-minute video included sneak peeks at concept art and illustrations, and offered great insight into what fans can expect from the remake.

The One Piece anime was first announced by Netflix in December 2023. The series is being produced by WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.

The series will reimagine Luffy's adventure through the East Blue Saga, providing viewers "with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology."

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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