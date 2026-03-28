ONE PIECE Reveals New Elbaph Arc Trailer Ahead of April 5 Return

ONE PIECE Reveals New Elbaph Arc Trailer Ahead of April 5 Return

A new trailer for One Piece has been revealed, teasing the upcoming Elbaph Arc that will kick off when the anime returns April 5th. Get ready to set sail to the legendary Land of Giants!

News
By MattThomas - Mar 28, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

With just one week away from the return of One Piece, Toei Animation has shared a new trailer for next big chapter of the anime. Following the epic conclusion of the Egghead Island Arc, One Piece is returning after a three-month hiatus, and will kick off with the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc.

Continuing the Final Saga, the Straw Hats are sailing toward the legendary land of giants where the anime will finally introduce Loki, the "Accursed Prince" of Elbaph. At Anime Japan 2026 this weekend, it was revealed that Loki will be played by Japanese voice actor Yuichi Nakamura, best known as Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The staff alsor evealed the new opening for the series. The Elbaph Arc's opening theme is titled "Luminous" and perfrmed by AiNA THE END. Tokyo-based rock band Jisoku 36km is performing the anime's new ending theme song, "That Future."

Following the explosive conclusion of the Egghead arc, the Straw Hat Pirates are finally heading to the long-anticipated Elbaph, the legendary island of giants that has been teased for over two decades. The early chapters of the Elbaph arc dive deep into the island’s rich warrior heritage, its complex political dynamics, and its profound connections to the broader mysteries of the One Piece world.

After a daring escape from the Future Island Egghead, the Straw Hat Crew set their course for a legendary destination. Joined by the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates, they finally reach Elbaph, the long-awaited Land of Giants.

New encounters with Giants, and long hoped-for reunions unfold. A colossal new chapter begins as the crew heads into an adventure unlike anything before, all in the pursuit of the ultimate treasure, the "One Piece!"

New episodes of One Piece will premiere on April 5 in the United States on Crunchyroll and Netflix. And for those who have been out of the loop, the remaining English dub episodes of Egghead Island (1144-1155) landed on Crunchyroll this past week.

One Piece is also undergoing a major format change with its return. Beginning with the Elbaph Arc, the anime will only see 26 new episodes per year, released in a two-part format.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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