Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo Has Been Dethroned For Best Main Character At 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards delivered a major upset in one of the night’s most watched categories. Sung Jinwoo, the breakout protagonist of Solo Leveling, was dethroned as Best Main Character by Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries. The announcement came during the May 23 ceremony, and it marked the end of Jinwoo’s one-year reign at the top of the fan-voted list.

Solo Leveling had an incredible run in 2025. The series swept much of the awards show, taking home Anime of the Year and handing Jinwoo the Best Main Character title in a competitive field that included Frieren, Maomao, and Momo from DAN DA DAN. The story of the weakest hunter who gains the System and rises to become the Shadow Monarch clearly resonated with millions of viewers when Season 1 premiered in January 2024 and Season 2 followed in early 2025. Jinwoo’s journey from underdog to unstoppable force captured the hearts of fans who loved the progression fantasy and the emotional weight behind his growth.

This year, however, the tide turned. Maomao’s nuanced performance in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, which aired from January 10 to July 4 2025, proved impossible to overlook. Her sharp intellect, dry humor, and layered relationship with Jinshi and Shisui gave viewers a character who felt fully alive and constantly evolving. The category was stacked once again. Nominees included Deku from My Hero Academia Final Season, Okarun and Momo from DAN DA DAN, and Rudo Surebrec from Gachiakuta. Yet when the results came in, Maomao stood alone at the top.

A record 73 million votes were cast across all categories this year, making the 2026 awards the biggest yet. That massive turnout shows how passionate the global anime audience remains, but it also made every win feel even more meaningful. I was personally disappointed to see Solo Leveling left off the Anime of the Year ballot entirely. The series still earned nominations in other categories, including Best Main Character for Jinwoo, but the absence from the top prize list stung after last year’s dominance.

The rivalry between Solo Leveling and The Apothecary Diaries has been one of the most interesting storylines in recent anime. Both series debuted around the same time in 2024 and quickly rose to the top of Crunchyroll’s charts, even though they belong to very different genres. Solo Leveling delivers high-octane action and power fantasy, while The Apothecary Diaries offers clever mystery, court intrigue, and quiet character drama. Fans have passionately debated which one they prefer, but the awards show has now given both protagonists their moment in the spotlight. Jinwoo held the crown in 2025. Maomao claimed it in 2026. It feels like a healthy back-and-forth rather than a one-sided victory.

Maomao’s win makes perfect sense when you look at what Season 2 delivered. The series dove deeper into her personal history, her growing bond with Jinshi, and the political mysteries swirling around the Imperial Court. She is not a traditional shonen hero who levels up through combat. She solves problems with intellect, observation, and a healthy dose of sarcasm. That kind of character development clearly struck a chord with voters who appreciated a protagonist who grows through quiet moments as much as dramatic ones.

Looking ahead, both series have exciting futures. The Apothecary Diaries is returning strong with Season 3 scheduled for October 2026 and an all-new original movie set to release in December 2026. Solo Leveling, on the other hand, still has no confirmed projects, but recent comments from producer Atsushi Kaneko and Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini suggest something significant is in the works. Both have hinted that an announcement could arrive within the next few months, leaving fans hopeful that Jinwoo’s story will continue soon.

The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards reminded everyone how competitive and vibrant the anime landscape has become. A character like Maomao can beat a powerhouse like Sung Jinwoo because fans connected with her unique personality and the thoughtful storytelling around her. At the same time, Jinwoo’s previous win and Solo Leveling’s continued popularity prove that the series still holds a special place in many hearts.

For me, it is exciting to watch these two very different protagonists trade the spotlight. It shows that there is room for all kinds of stories and all kinds of heroes in anime right now. Whether you prefer Jinwoo’s shadow army and system-driven growth or Maomao’s clever deductions and court intrigue, this year’s awards celebrated the best of both worlds.

The night belonged to Maomao, but Sung Jinwoo’s legacy as a fan-favorite main character remains secure. The real winner is the audience, which now gets to look forward to new seasons and projects from two of the strongest series of the past few years. The competition between Solo Leveling and The Apothecary Diaries is far from over, and that is exactly what makes this era of anime so much fun.