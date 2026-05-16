Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Trailer Hypes Upcoming Home Release

At Machi★Asobi vol.30 this weekend, a new promotional trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 was revealed, teasing the film's upcoming home release.

As previously revelaed, Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD this summer on July 29, 2026. Pre-orders are now available in Japan, with new bonus information updated on the anime's official website.

The studio shared some additional details for the "Limited Edition" release, which will come packaged in a premium presentation that features an original illustration storage box and a newly drawn digipak by character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, along with a special three-sided box.

We're still not entirely sure when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 will be available in the United States on Blu-ray and DVD, but it should be at or around the same time. We're also still awaiting a streaming release date to be announced.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1, the first film in a planned trilogy that adapts the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, was released in theaters in Japan in July 2025. Its worldwide release followed shortly afterward, hitting theaters in the United States on September 12, 2025 through Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning about ¥5.52 billion (roughly $37 million USD) in its opening weekend in Japan, making it the biggest opening weekend in Japanese box office history. It hit over ¥10 billion in Japan within just eight days, achieving the milestone faster than Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train.

It achieved similar success in the United States, where it opened to around $70 million, marking the biggest opening weekend ever for an international film in the U.S. and the biggest opening for an R-rated animated film.

By the end of its unusually long theatrical run, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: infinity Castle has earned more than $740 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing anime films ever release.

Now all eyes are on the highly anticipated sequel. Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 2 does not yet have a release date, but unconfirmed reports claimed it will be out in 2027, followed by Chapter 3 in 2029. These rumors have been denied by Crunchyroll.

"Well, we’ve announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven’t decided on dates yet," Purini said back in September 2025. "But look, there’s definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can — because we know the urgency is there among the fan base."