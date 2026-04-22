Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 Blu-Ray Confirmed For July — Here’s What It Means For Streaming

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 has finished its theatrical run, we can finally look forward to its home release. Following the film's impressive box office run, the studio has now confirmed that Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD this summer.

Officially, the blockbuster anime movie will be available on July 29, 2026. Alongside the regular version will be a "Limited Edition" release that comes packaged in a premium presentation designed for collectors and fans alike. It features an original illustration storage box and a newly drawn digipak by character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, along with a special three-sided box. The set includes the main feature disc with barrier-free Japanese subtitles and audio options in 2ch, 5.1ch, and an accessible Japanese audio guide.

In addition to the film, the Limited Edition is packed with bonus content. Fans will receive a two-disc bonus CD featuring the film’s score in stereo mix, as well as an extra bonus disc (Blu-ray or DVD depending on format).

Special features include “Demon Slayer Record” with cast appearances from Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Saori Hayami, a digest of domestic stage greetings, and the “Global Highlights 2025” segment. Other extras include Mezamashi Janken footage featuring Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho, a special video titled “And to the Infinite Castle” with multiple character-focused arcs, and a collection of promotional videos and commercials. The package is rounded out with a special booklet offering insights from the production staff and cast, plus a 16-page accordion booklet, though bonus items are subject to change.The package is rounded out with a special booklet offering insights from the production staff and cast, plus a 16-page accordion booklet, though bonus items are subject to change.

At this point, this physical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 is specifically limited to Japan with no U.S. home release announcement made yet. Based on how previous Demon Slayer movies have rolled out though, it's likely that a Western release via Aniplex and Crunchyroll will come a few months later, so I wouldn't rule out a late 2026 home release for the U.S.

With a physical home release now confirmed, we can also get a better estimate for when Infinity Castle Part 1 will make its streaming debut. Again, nothing official has been announced, but we can look at past historical trends to get an idea.

Typically, a streaming release comes two to five months after the Blu-ray/DVD launch. This puts Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 on track for streaming in Japan between October 2026 and January 2027. Given the magnitude of this movie, it's possible that Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will see a global release on Crunchyroll aligned with or slightly after its Japan streaming debut. If that's the case, then we can expect to see Infinity Cstle Arc Part 1 available on streaming services in late 2026 to early 2027.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 finished its theatrical run with a global haul of more than $600 million, making it one of the highest-grossing anime films of all-time. Its historic box office performance bodes well for the future of the planned trilogy. Though not yet official, it's believed that Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 will be out in theaters in 2027 at the earliest.