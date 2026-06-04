Demon Slayer Confirms Anime Expo 2026 Panel - Could An Infinity Castle Streaming Date Be Announced?

Crunchyroll is heading to Anime Expo 2026 with the streaming giant announcing a packed schedule of events that includes special panels and screenings for some of its biggest anime series, including Overgeared, Gachiakuta, and The Apothecary Diaries.

Also listed on the schedule is "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Celebration," a special event that will look back on the theatrical release of Infinity Castle. The event will take place on Friday, July 3 in the Peacock Theater at 5:00 p.m.

Featured guests include Natsuki Hanae (Japanese voice of Tanjiro Kamado), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese voice of Giyu Tomioka), and Saori Hayami (Japanese voice of Shinobu Kocho), who will be making her Anime Expo debut.

Crunchyroll teased: "Fans of studio Ufotable won’t want to miss a special video of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle! Also, fans won't want to miss seeing the latest footage from Ufotable’s newest film project!"

⭐️ANIME EXPO 2026 ⭐️



Celebrate the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle at @AnimeExpo on July 3 at the Peacock Theater!



[ SPECIAL GUESTS ]

✨Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado)

✨Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka)

✨Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho)#AX2026 pic.twitter.com/oPEZbZW1g6 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) June 3, 2026

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 is the first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy. The movie adapts the opening chapters of the franchise's final arc, following Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps who are dragged into demons' stronghold, the Infinity Castle, a mysterious, ever-changing fortress controlled by the demon Nakime.

Infinity Castle Part 1 released in Japan on July 18 befor emakings its debut in the United States on September 12, 2025. It was a commercial blockbuster and a critical success, scoring near-perfect reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossing roughly $781 million worldwide to become both the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and the highest-grossing R-rated animed movie.

Heading into Anime Expo, there are still two major questions fans want answers to: when will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 come to streaming, and when can we expect Infinity Castle Part 2 to release?

Aniplex has already announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan on July 29, 2026. However, we're still awaiting Crunchyroll to announce the streaming date, although this is also realistically determined by Aniplex. With Crunchyroll hosting the Demon Slayer event at Anime Expo, we're hoping to get a streaming date confirmation and perhaps a sneak peek at the production of Part 2.