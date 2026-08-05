The Attack On Titan 3 Video Game Launches December 10 On PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, And PC

Koei Tecmo has set a December 10 release date for Attack on Titan 3. The game will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A new trailer released this week offers the clearest look yet at both the story scope and the combat.

Attack on Titan 3 is positioned as the conclusion of Koei Tecmo and Omega Force’s action-game series based on Hajime Isayama’s manga and its anime adaptation. The game aims to cover the entire narrative, beginning with the early days of the Survey Corps and continuing through to the story’s final events. According to the official description, players will be able to confront the Nine Titans in combat for the first time in the series while also experiencing new story content that expands on characters and lore.

Previous entries focused on earlier portions of the story and the signature ODM gear combat against standard Titans. By extending the timeline to the conclusion and introducing the Nine Titans as battle encounters, the third game significantly increases the scale of both the narrative and the boss fights. The trailer previews these elements, showing story sequences alongside gameplay that continues the fast-paced, vertical movement and targeting systems established in the earlier titles.

MAPPA, the studio responsible for the final seasons of the Attack on Titan anime, will produce the game’s opening sequence. That cinematic will be added in a post-launch update rather than being available on day one unfortunately.

The game supports a wide range of languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish, all with Japanese audio. This broad localization suggests Koei Tecmo is treating the release as a major international title rather than a Japan-first package with later Western support.

A Digital Deluxe Edition will include a digital artbook, three costumes, seven creator parts, and additional in-game items. A physical SteelBook edition featuring ICONART is also planned. These options follow the pattern of previous Koei Tecmo releases that pair the base game with cosmetic and collectible extras.

The Attack on Titan game series began with the first title, followed by Attack on Titan 2 in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. An expanded version, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, arrived in 2019 and added content from the anime’s third season. Attack on Titan 3 represents the first full numbered sequel in several years and the first to be built for current-generation hardware from the start, including native support for the Switch 2.

Covering the complete story presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Players who followed the earlier games will finally be able to experience the later arcs in the same action format, while the inclusion of new story material may give even those familiar with the anime and manga additional scenes or perspectives. At the same time, condensing the full narrative into a single action game requires careful pacing so that major events retain their weight without turning the campaign into a series of rushed set pieces.

Combat against the Nine Titans is the clearest mechanical addition. These characters and forms carry distinct abilities and narrative importance, so their implementation as boss encounters will likely define much of the late-game experience. How the development team adapts their powers into readable, challenging fights while preserving the fluid ODM movement will be one of the main points of interest once the game is in players’ hands.

The December 10 date places Attack on Titan 3 in the busy holiday release window. Launching on four platforms at once, including the still-relatively-new Switch 2, gives the title broad hardware reach. The combination of full-story coverage, new Titan battles, and current-gen presentation positions it as the most ambitious entry in Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan series to date.

Further details on exact modes, multiplayer features, or post-launch plans beyond the MAPPA opening update have not yet been shared. For now, the confirmed information centers on the release date, platform lineup, story scope, and the chance to fight the Nine Titans. With the trailer public and the December 10 launch locked in, Attack on Titan 3 is scheduled to bring the action-game adaptation of the series to its conclusion later this year.