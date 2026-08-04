After God Manga Enters Its Final Arc After Returning From A Brief Hiatus

Sumi Eno has confirmed that the manga After God is entering its final arc. The author shared the news on social media earlier this week, stating that work is underway on the story leading up to the series finale. The announcement comes shortly after the manga began a hiatus on July 14. Eno’s update indicates that the break is being used to shape the concluding stretch of the narrative rather than signaling a longer interruption. No specific chapter count or end date for the final arc has been given.

After God launched in August 2021 on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday website and Manga ONE app. The series is set in a Japan that has been invaded by god-like entities, leaving large sections of the country transformed into dangerous, restricted zones. The story follows Anti-God researcher Tokinaga, who encounters a young woman named Kamikura Waka while patrolling one of these areas. Something in her eyes suggests a power capable of altering the balance between humanity and the invading gods.

The manga has maintained a steady release of collected volumes in Japan, with the tenth volume shipping on November 19 of the previous year. In English, Comikey has provided simulpublication since early 2022. Viz Media later picked up the series for print, releasing its ninth volume on March 17.

Reaching a final arc marks a significant milestone for any long-running title. After God has spent nearly five years building its world of damaged cities, human resistance, and the mysterious connection between Waka and the godly forces that reshaped Japan. Readers who have followed the series through its serialized chapters and collected editions now have confirmation that the central conflict is moving toward resolution.

Eno’s decision to announce the final arc while still on hiatus suggests a deliberate approach to the ending. Many creators use short breaks to restructure or refine major plot threads before committing them to publication. By signaling that the last arc is already in progress, Eno has given the audience a clearer sense of the manga’s remaining lifespan without locking in an exact number of chapters.

The series has carved out a distinct place in the current manga landscape by blending post-disaster worldbuilding with personal stakes centered on its two leads. Tokinaga’s role as a researcher trying to understand and combat the gods contrasts with Waka’s more enigmatic presence and the latent power she appears to carry. How those threads converge in the final arc will likely determine the story’s lasting impact.

For English-language readers, the gap between Japanese serialization and official translation means the final chapters will arrive over time through Comikey’s digital releases and Viz’s print schedule. The existing volumes already provide a substantial foundation for new readers who want to catch up before the conclusion begins appearing in translation.

No additional comments from Shogakukan or the English publishers have accompanied Eno’s announcement. The focus remains on the author’s own statement that the manga has entered its last major story stretch and that work on the lead-up to the finale is ongoing.

After several years of serialization, After God is preparing to close its central narrative. The combination of a confirmed final arc and the recent hiatus indicates that Eno is taking care with the ending. Readers now know the story is in its last phase, even if the exact number of remaining chapters is still unknown. The coming months will show how the conflict between humanity and the gods, and the roles of Tokinaga and Waka within it, ultimately resolve.