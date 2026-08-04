Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Anime Confirms October 6 Premiere Date

The television anime adaptation of Super Psychic Policeman Chojo now has an exact premiere date. The series will begin airing on October 6, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. on Kansai TV, Fuji TV, and their affiliated stations as part of the Ka-Anival!! programming block.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, known in Japanese as Chōjun! Chōjō Senpai, began as a manga written and illustrated by Shun Numa. It ran in Weekly Shōnen Jump from February 2024 until June 2025. The story is set in the sleepless city of Chinjuku and follows Meguru Chōjō, a senior police officer with powerful psychic abilities, and his rookie partner as they tackle everyday crimes in their own unconventional style. The series mixes supernatural elements with buddy-cop comedy and neighborhood-scale cases rather than large-scale battles.

Arvo Animation is producing the anime. Junichi Yamamoto is directing, Hayashi Mori is handling series composition and scripts, and Masakatsu Sasaki is designing the characters. The main cast includes Yūsuke Kobayashi as Meguru Chōjō, Riko Aono as Nao Ippongi, Daisuke Ono as Yuki Inukai, and Kanna Nakamura as Lily Togari.

The October 6 debut places the series in the fall 2026 anime season. By locking in a specific Tuesday night slot on the Ka-Anival!! block, the production gives viewers a clear target after earlier announcements had only confirmed an October window. The block itself is a relatively new home for anime on the Kansai TV and Fuji TV network, and Chojo will be one of the titles helping to establish its lineup.

The manga’s tone relies on the contrast between Chōjō’s overwhelming psychic powers and the often mundane or absurd situations the pair encounter while on patrol. That combination of supernatural ability and grounded police work has been one of the series’ main draws. How the anime translates the humor, the psychic action, and the chemistry between the senior officer and his junior partner will be central to its reception.

No additional episode count or cour length has been confirmed in the latest update. Previous materials, including a trailer and character designs released earlier in 2026, already introduced the core cast and the visual style. The October 6 premiere announcement mainly serves to replace the broader October window with a concrete start date.

For readers of the original Jump manga, the adaptation offers a chance to see the Chinjuku setting and its cast of officers and psychics animated. For new viewers, the series presents a supernatural comedy that stays closer to street-level cases than many other psychic or action titles. With the broadcast date now fixed, the final stretch of promotion and any remaining staff or cast announcements can focus on the weeks leading up to the October 6 debut.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo will premiere on October 6, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. on Kansai TV, Fuji TV, and affiliated channels. The series marks another Weekly Shōnen Jump title moving into television with a clear fall season slot and a production team already in place. Will you be watching it when it comes out in the fall?