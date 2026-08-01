LEGO Launches 17 New Pokémon Sets Including Smart Play Kits And Adult Display Models

LEGO and The Pokémon Company have officially released the first major wave of collaborative sets under their multi-year partnership. Seventeen new LEGO Pokémon products are now available or available for pre-order, timed to the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebrations. The collection mixes accessible Smart Play kits designed for younger builders with larger, display-focused sets aimed at adult collectors.

The partnership was first announced earlier in 2026 as a long-term collaboration between the two brands. Earlier teaser sets featured Pikachu, Eevee, and the fully evolved Kanto starters. The new August release expands that lineup significantly and introduces the LEGO Smart Play system to the Pokémon range. Smart Play sets are compatible with the 2x4 Smart Brick, a component revealed at CES 2026 that enables sound and lighting effects when paired with compatible builds and tags.

Twelve of the new sets carry the Smart Play designation. These range from small, quick builds to more substantial playsets. At the low end is LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Jigglypuff Concert (72159), an 88-piece set priced at $14.99 and recommended for ages 7 and up. Other entry-level options include Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof (72155) at 240 pieces for $19.99 and Charmander and Geodude’s Cavern Clash (72157) at 198 pieces for $19.99.

Mid-range Smart Play kits include Trainer’s Buggy Adventure with Squirtle (72156) with 320 pieces for $29.99, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle (72158) with 313 pieces for $34.99, and Drone Search for Mythical Mew (72161) with 429 pieces for $49.99. Larger options in the line are Eevee and Lapras’s Treasure Hunt (72162) at 623 pieces for $59.99, Mewtwo’s Lab Break (72163) at 605 pieces for $69.99, and the Training House with Pikachu All-in-One Set (72164). The latter includes a Smart Brick and totals 400 pieces for $69.99.

The most expensive Smart Play release is Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle All-in-One Set (72167). Priced at $119.99 and aimed at ages 10 and up, it features a larger Charizard figure standing over 7 inches tall alongside a Jolteon and incorporates Smart Play elements for interactive effects.

Alongside the play-focused Smart Play range, LEGO has released five sets oriented toward adult builders and display. These carry higher piece counts and more detailed sculpting. LEGO Pokémon Munchlax (72150) contains 757 pieces and retails for $69.99. The Up-Scaled Red Minifigure (40860) uses 930 pieces to create a large-scale version of the classic Kanto protagonist and is priced at $79.99; it is currently available for pre-order with shipping set for October 1.

Two larger creature builds round out the mid-tier adult offerings. LEGO Pokémon Arcanine (72160) has 1,190 pieces and costs $109.99, while LEGO Pokémon Rayquaza (72168) contains 1,083 pieces, stands over 15 inches tall, and includes a Zinnia minifigure for $129.99. The premium display piece is LEGO Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball (72154). At 2,386 pieces and $299.99, the set builds a large Poké Ball diorama that includes minifigures of Red, Professor Oak, a Picknicker, Pikachu, and Eevee. Like the upscaled Red figure, it ships on October 1 and is available for pre-order now.

Most of the new sets are available immediately through the Pokémon Center and LEGO retail channels in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The two October releases can be pre-ordered. Pokémon Center listings currently carry a limit of three units per transaction on the adult sets.

The introduction of Smart Play technology is an interesting and new move for LEGO. By integrating lights and sounds through the new Smart Brick, LEGO is attempting to add a layer of interactivity that traditional static builds lack. Whether this system becomes a long-term feature of the Pokémon line or remains limited to certain sets will become clearer with future releases. For now, it gives the lower and mid-priced kits a distinct selling point aimed at younger fans and families.

The adult-oriented models follow LEGO’s established approach to licensed display sets. Larger piece counts, more sophisticated shaping, and the inclusion of recognizable characters or moments are designed to appeal to collectors who want shelf-ready models rather than play-focused toys. Rayquaza’s height and the detailed Poké Ball diorama in particular target that audience.

This first full wave arrives after years of speculation about a possible LEGO and Pokémon collaboration. Both brands command enormous global recognition, yet they had never formally partnered on product until the 30th anniversary agreement. The scale of the initial 17-set release suggests both companies are treating the partnership as a significant ongoing line rather than a limited experiment.

Availability remains limited to the US, Canada, and UK for the time being. Broader international rollout details have not been announced. With Pokémon’s next mainline generation on the horizon, future sets could expand into newer regions and creatures, but the current focus stays heavily on classic and widely recognized Pokémon from earlier generations.

For fans of either brand, the August 1 release provides the first substantial opportunity to bring LEGO builds of popular Pokémon into homes. From inexpensive Smart Play kits that incorporate light and sound to large-scale display models of Rayquaza and a detailed Poké Ball scene, the range covers a wide span of ages, budgets, and interests. The multi-year nature of the partnership indicates more sets are planned. This opening collection establishes the tone and breadth of what LEGO and The Pokémon Company intend to deliver together. Which sets will you be buying first?