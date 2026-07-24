Disney+ Power Rangers Reboot Receives Exciting Update From Hasbro At Comic-Con

A live-action Power Rangers reboot at Disney+ was first reported back in March 2025, with Hasbro and 20th Century TV teaming up to bring the franchise back to television.

The show will reportedly break away from the previous partnership with their Japanese Super Sentai counterpart, where the United States series would mix in new footage with American actors with costumed and zord fights from the Japanese show.

This shift has led some fans to speculate that the new Disney+ series could have less of a focus on Zord battles but that remains to be seen.

In the absence of official news rumors like the one concerning Zord battles have been running rampant, along with rumors about the potential cast.

While concrete details remain locked under key, persistent rumors earlier this year pointed toward a young ensemble cast, allegedly eyeing talent like Shaun Dixon (Vampirina: Teenage Vampire), Paris Bravo (Bad Therapy), Judd Goodstein (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), Miya Cech, and Momona Tamada (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Christian Alexander Cruz (New Girl), Kira McLean (Permanent), and Mason Thames (The Black Phone, How To Train Your Dragon) were also rumored to be in the mix for roles.

An even wilder rumor speculated that Priyanka Chopra (Quantico, CITADEL) was in talks for the franchise’s signature villain role, Rita Repulsa. Following these rumors in early-2026, virtually all Disney+ Power Rangers rumors and news went cold.

Now, @TheLegecyofNerd has reached out to a Hasbro rep at SDCC during an invite-only press event to get a quick update. The Hasbro rep confirmed that the series is still in active development and has not been cancelled.

The Hasbro rep stressed that the series is in development but not officially greenlit.

🚨BREAKING: Hasbro confirms the Disney+ Reboot is still in active development at SDCC



The Legacy Of Nerd Exclusive



I attended an invite only SDCC Hasbro Press Event where I got to speak to the Hasbro Rep over the Power Rangers Franchise



She confirmed to me that the Disney+… pic.twitter.com/SrjQJOtz4D — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) July 23, 2026 🚨BREAKING: Hasbro confirms the Disney+ Reboot is still in active development



The Legacy Of Nerd Exclusive



I was invited to the SDCC Hasbro Invite Only Press Event where the Hasbro Rep over the Power Rangers Franchise confirmed to me that the Disney+ Power Rangers Reboot is in… pic.twitter.com/Wlvm6VIwil — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) July 23, 2026

When questioned at the Percy Jackson season 2 premiere back in December 2025 about their attachment to Power Rangers, Shotz told a reporter, "(Laughs) You are asking questions that you know I can't answer. Let's just say we very much hope to bring that story to life, so that's all I can say at this point."

Steinberg was then questioned as to whether their reboot would start off with the classic Power Rangers lineup of Jason, Zack, Kimberley, Trini, and Billy but the showrunner sidestepped the specifics of that inquiry, simply answering, "The rumor is true. I can not tell you [about the initial character lineup], but I am very, very excited for that story."

The upcoming Disney+ show is expected to be the first incarnation of the show not to use any footage from pre-existing Japanese Super Sentai shows.