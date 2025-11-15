Japan's Final SUPER SENTAI Show Edits Out Controversial Cast Member After Scandal

Japan's Final SUPER SENTAI Show Edits Out Controversial Cast Member After Scandal

Japanese actress Maya Imamori has been removed from the No. 1 Sentai Gozyuger Super Sentai show after an underage drinking scandal.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 15, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Super Sentai
Source: via ANN

It seems the final Super Senati show isn't going out without a little bit of controversy.

In the latest episode, actress Maya Imamori who portrays Sumino Ichikawa aka the Gozyu Unicorn/ Black Ranger was completely edited out of the show.  That is to say, the character still appears in a "morphed" state but the footage was edited to remove any "unmorphed" appearances of Ichikawa.

Furthermore, the character has dialogue that can be heard off-camera but the show has redubbed Imamori's audio with a new actress, Ayaka Maekawa.

Going forward, it appears that Kohaku Shida will take over the role from Imamori beginning with episode 40.

As a result, episodes 37, 38, and 39 will continue using the same approach, having the Black Ranger appear only in morphed form, with any unmorphed dialogue delivered through off-camera audio when the character isn’t in battle.

Shida previously starred in the 2022 Super Sentai series Avatarō Sentai Donbrothers as the Yellow Ranger.

Additionally, fans are now rallying around Imamori as more details are beginning to surface which questions the accuracy of the initial report. It's now being reported that Imamori was only present while underage drinking was taking place, but that the actress herself did not actually consume any alcohol.

As previously reported, this is purported to be the final season of Super Sentai in Japan. Per Kyodo News, the show is said to be ending due to "inadequate revenues from related events, tie-in goods and movie adaptations when compared with production costs."  

The currently airing  No.1 Sentai Gozyuger will reportedly be the 50th and final installment of the franchise. Despite these reports emerging from Japan, Toei and TV Asahi have not officially confirmed the news yet.

Of course, Super Sentai is but one of several Japanese superhero shows in the tokusatsu genre, which includes Kamen Rider and Ultraman, so the genre will live on in Japan, even without new Super Sentai shows being created.

End Of An Era: SUPER SENTAI (Power Rangers' Origin Series) Reportedly Ending After 50 Years
Related:

End Of An Era: SUPER SENTAI (Power Rangers' Origin Series) Reportedly Ending After 50 Years
RUMOR: Disney+ POWER RANGERS Reboot Will Begin Filming In January
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Disney+ POWER RANGERS Reboot Will Begin Filming In January

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder