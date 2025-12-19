BLACK CLOVER SECOND SEASON Rumored 2026 Release Could Be Confirmed This Weekend At Jump Festa 2026

Black Clover’s long-awaited "Second Season" is rumored for a 2026 release, and Jump Festa 2026 may finally make it official. The upcoming panel promises new details fans have awaited for months.

It’s been a few months since Black Clover officially announced its long-awaited "Second Season," and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next update. With Jump Festa 2026 taking place this weekend, anticipation is running high that the event will finally deliver exciting new details about the anime’s return.

Black Clover will return at Jump Festa 2026 with a panel scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. JST (Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 1:10 a.m. EST). A post from the official Black Clover social medi account teased a major announcement along with appearances from Japanese voice actors Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Yuno Grinberryall), Kana Yuki (Noelle & Acier Silva), and Junichi Sawabe (Yami Sukehiro).

The official Jump Festa 2026 teases even more exciting news, including "new information" about the highly anticipated second season.

The website notes: "To celebrate the decision to produce a second season of the TV anime Black Clover, a special stage event will be held, featuring the main cast! New information will also be revealed...!!"

While not confirmed yet, it's believed that the panel will confirm the rumored 2026 release window for Black Clover Second Season.

Technicaly the fifth season for the long-running anime series, Black Clover Second Season was confirmed to have been in production back in July of this year. The announcement was accompanied by an official trailer and key visual along with confirmation that Crunchyroll will stream the series when it returns.

Interestingly, the initial description for the trailer seemed to leak a 2026 release window for the anime, but it was quickly removed.

The initial trailer description read: "A new saga begins! Black Clover Second Season is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026!" However, shortly after the trailer was posted, the text was quickly updated to simply say, "coming to Crunchyroll."

There haven't been many major updates regarding the production of Black Clover Second Season since this initial announcement months ago, which makes the panel at Jump Festa 2026 all the more intriguing. In addition to the release date, fans are hoping we'll also get a new trailer and perhaps updated key visuals or artwork.

Animated by studio Pierrot, the Black Clover anime is an adaptation of the manga by the same name from Yuki Tabata. The anime currently consists of four seasons and features 170 episodes that covers the content all the way through to chapter 270. The anime began in 2017 and ran until 2021 before going on hiatus. In 2023, the feature-length film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King released on Netflix, although this was an original spin-off story supervised by Yuki Tabata. 

Black Clover Second Season marks the long-awaited return for the anime. Previous leaks hint that the sequel will draw heavily from the manga's post-Spade Kingdom story arcs, something which may be confirmed this weekend.

