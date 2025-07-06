New Season Of BLACK CLOVER Anime Officially Announced With Trailer

Following recent leaks and rumors, it's now been confirmed that the Black Clover anime is returning for a new season. Announced during Crunchyroll's ANime Expo 2025 panel, Black Clover Second Season — which is technically Season 5 for the long-running anime series — is now in production.

Crunchyroll confirmed it will stream the series when it premieres, although a release date was not yet revealed. However, an official trailer for Black Clover Second Season was shared. The trailer and key visual shared during the panel suggest this new arc will continue from where the series left off with Season 4 back in 2021. As we reportedly earlier, the previous leak hints that the sequel will draw heavily from the manga's post-Spade Kingdom story arcs.

The Black Clover anime is an adaptation of the manga by the same name from Yuki Tabata. Animated at studio Pierrot under the direction of Tatsuya Yoshihara, the anime aired for four seasons (170 episodes) from October 17 to March 2021. But after releasing a new season annually for four straight years, the series went on hiatus. And it couldn't have come at a worse time, as the anime was building towards some climactic moments.

Although we did get Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King in 2023, it was more of a side story than a direct continuation of the TV anime series. The film, which was released on Netflix, was a self-contained original story supervised by Yuki Tabata.

And that brings us to this weekend's announcement: Black Clover Second Season. Studio Pierrot will return to animate the new season, but staff and casting have not been announced.

During the panel, Crunchyroll also shared a message from Tabata:

The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed! I'm beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that's going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!

All four seasons of the Black Clover anime are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The series synopsis reads:

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!