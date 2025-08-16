New MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Trailer Leaks Online; Watch It Here

It looks like a new trailer for My Hero Academia: Final Season is coming soon, but it seems that it may have accidentally been published a little early. The trailer, which was accidentally posted to the Crunchyroll YouTube channel earlier than intended, has been deleted, but not before fans managed to capture and share it on social media.

The English-subtitled trailer opens with a series of flashback sequences before plunging straight into the explosive climax of the Final War arc. While the first teaser balanced its focus between two major showdowns -- Armored All Might versus All For One and Deku versus Shigaraki -- this latest trailer places the spotlight firmly on Shigaraki’s overwhelming menace. Branded as “destruction and ruin embodied,” his presence looms larger than ever, with Class 1-A rallying behind Izuku Midoriya as their last hope to stop him.

The trailer also unveils the opening theme for My Hero Academia: Final Season, “The Revo,” performed by PornoGraffitti. In a fitting full-circle moment, the band returns to the franchise after having performed the very first opening theme for Season 1 of the anime.

With just a few more months until the premiere of My Hero Academia: Final Season, it probably won't be long until this new trailer is officially shared by Toho Animation and Crunchyroll. With My Hero Academia "Hero X Villain" Fest scheduled for August 17th, it's possible the trailer could be revealed then.

The highly anticipated eighth and final season of the long-running anime will begin its broadcast on October 4th. New episodes will air every Saturday evening at 5:30 in Japan on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV Network. Crunchyroll has also already confirmed it will simulcast the upcoming season as part of its Fall 2025 lineup.

Crunchyroll has not yet provided specific streaming details, although it's likely that subscribes will be able to watch the new episodes with English subtitles as they air in Japan. There will probably be a few weeks between the arrival of the English dubbed episodes.

My Hero Academia: Final Season serves as the grand conclusion to Studio Bones’ acclaimed adaptation of Horikoshi’s superhero saga. The core creative staff from Season 7 are returning, with Naomi Nakayama directing at Bones and Kenji Nagasaki stepping in as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda continues to handle series composition and scripts, while character designs remain in the hands of Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

Although My Hero Academia: Final Season will serve as the conclusion to Studio Bones and Toho Animation's anime adaptation, fans can look forward to the franchise continuing with a second season of the prequel spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

My Hero Academia: Final Season will premiere on October 4th.