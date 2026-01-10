WB Announces SCOOBY-DOO! GOKKO Chibi Anime Project

At a recent promotional event in Brazil, the studio unveiled Scooby-Doo! Gokko, a new anime-inspired series focused on Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, is currently slated to debut in 2027.

It seems a few promotional poster boards were on display at the event but no actual footage was shown.

It's said to focus on Shaggy and Scooby, so it's likely that Fred, Velma, and Daphne will not appear as the project was described and marketed as a "buddy comedy."

The anime is said to have a chibi-style which is a very specific style of anime character design where characters are reimagined with "Super Deformed" proportions, typically standing only two to three heads tall with oversized eyes and stubby limbs.

As announced by TVLaint, Warner Bros. is developing a new animated project titled Scooby-Doo! Gokko, scheduled for release in 2027. The announcement was made during a launch event for a "Scooby-Doo x Miss Frandy" makeup line… pic.twitter.com/RChPHu1NA2 — RegularCapital (@RegularTweetsUK) January 6, 2026

This style traditionally signals that the anime is going for an over-the-top approach to "kawaii" or cuteness and comedy.

Each episode is expected to be roughly 1–2 minutes long with 52 episodes produced.

Probably, the most infamous example of this style is Isekai Quartet, which is a chibi spin-off that combines Overlord, Re:Zero, Konosuba, The Saga of Tanya the Evil, and more into a chibi school setting.

In the past, Tom & Jerry also received a chibi-style anime spin-off in Japan, so you can check out that promo trailer below to get an idea of the style that the Scooby-Doo spin-off will be aiming to achieve.

Warner Bros. did provide an official description for Scooby-Doo! Gokko, which reads: "While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro, Shaggy and Scooby have new mysteries to solve and monsters to catch!"

In addition to the chibi anime, there's also a second Scooby-Doo! anime project in development, titled Go-Go Mystery Machine. This will be a traditional anime.

The Scooby-Doo! chibi-anime and traditional anime are but two of several projects in development for the classic Great Dane, as there's also a live-action Netflix series in development.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (From, Citadel) are leading development for Netflix as both writers and showrunners.

Arrowverse veteran Greg Berlanti is executive producing and also provided the following statement, "One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

The latest intel for that project purports that cameras should start rolling in April.