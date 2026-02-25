Gift-o'-Animation Founder Satoshi Mori Passes Away At 41

The anime industry mourns the loss of a dedicated creator and studio leader with the passing of Satoshi Mori. Animation studio Kinema Citrus announced that Mori, the founder and former president of subsidiary Gift-o'-Animation, died on February 20th following an extended battle with illness. Mori's family shared the news via his X account the same day, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career and personal challenges.

日頃より森を応援してくださった皆様へ、家族よりお知らせいたします。



森 賢は、かねてより闘病中でございましたが、2026年２月20日に永眠いたしました。



生前の温かい応援、そして支えてくださった皆様に心より御礼申し上げます。 — モリ 賢 (@ibotaga) February 24, 2026

Mori was born on August 20th, 1984, entering the animation field in 2005 as an in-between and key animator at Studio Takuranke under Yasuhiko Kondou. He quickly built a reputation for his mechanical and action-oriented work, contributing as mechanical animation director on projects like the Eureka Seven - good night, sleep tight, young lovers film and episodes of Star Driver and Sacred Seven. His talents extended to high-profile series, including serving as animation director for an episode of Mobile Suit Gundam UC.

Mori's directorial and production roles gained prominence in the 2010s and beyond. He directed episodes of Made in Abyss, Scorching Ping Pong Girls, and multiple episodes of the first season of The Rising of The Shield Hero, where he also handled animation direction duties. These credits showcased his versatility in blending detailed character animation with dynamic sequences.

In 2015, Mori founded Gift-o'-Animation, a studio that operated as a subsidiary of Kinema Citrus and focused on production support and full animation workflows. Under his leadership, the studio became deeply involved in the long-running Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise, one of the most consistent card-game anime adaptations in recent years. Mori produced several recent entries, including two seasons of Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez, the Divinez Deluxe-hen, and Divinez DELUXE Finals (which aired in January and July 2025, respectively). He also produced two seasons of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress and three seasons of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress.

Beyond production, Mori took on directorial responsibilities within the series. He directed both seasons of overDress and served as chief director for the three seasons of will+Dress. His hands-on involvement helped maintain the franchise's energetic battles, character-driven stories, and faithful adaptation of the trading card game's mechanics, appealing to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard series, which began in 2011, has spanned multiple iterations and generations of protagonists, evolving alongside the real-world card game's expansions. Mori's contributions came during a revitalization phase that emphasized fresh casts and strategic depth, keeping the anime relevant after over a decade on air. His work on these later seasons earned appreciation for their polished fight choreography and emotional stakes.

Mori's career reflected a steady climb from animator to studio founder, demonstrating commitment to the craft amid the demands of the industry. Founding Gift-o'-Animation allowed him to shape projects from concept through delivery, particularly in a franchise that requires close coordination with card game developers Bushiroad.

The announcement has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and industry observers. Many highlight his active presence in recent years, noting that he remained involved in productions up until his health declined. Forums and social media discussions reflect on his impact, with some pointing to his mechanical expertise as a foundation for the fluid action in modern anime.

The anime community has lost someone who bridged traditional sakuga roots with contemporary long-form series work. Mori's legacy lives on through the episodes and seasons he shaped, especially the Vanguard entries that brought card battles to life for a new generation.

Our thoughts are with Mori's family, friends, and everyone at Gift-o'-Animation and Kinema Citrus during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Satoshi Mori.