Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 begins streaming on Crunchyroll today, January 8, launching with a one-hour premiere featuring the season’s first two episodes. The latest season of MAPPA's critically acclaimed anime adapts the highly anticipated Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's hit shonen manga.

Picking up immediately after the "Shibuya Incident," the Culling Game thrusts Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro into a lethal battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. Considered by many fans to be the most violent and devastating arcs, anticipation has been building towards this season, and now it's finally here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will officially premiere at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Crunchyroll in North America (as well as Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia). Following the one-hour premiere, new episodes will be drop weekly on Crunchyroll every Thursday.

Episodes will be released with English subtitles; however, Crunchyroll has already confirmed that English dubs for Season 3 will be part of its Winter 2026 schedule. We expect dubbed episodes to begin arriving about two weeks after the Japanese broadcast, so probably around January 22, 2026.

In "The Culling Game," Yuta Okkotsu, the special grade jujutsu sorcerer and protagonist of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," enters the fray as an executioner, turning his blade toward Itadori. "The Cursed Two," bound by a shared mentor, ignite one of the most iconic and ferocious battles from the original manga, soon to be brought vividly to life on screen. This marks the first encounter between the two protagonists, leading to an epic clash of cursed energies. An extraordinary story centered around curses is once again set in motion on the big screen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 animated by MAPPA with Shota Goshozono directing. Hiroshi Seko handles series composition with Hiromi Niwa and Yosuke Yajima as character designers, Junichi Higashi as art director, and Yoshimasa Terui on music. The opening theme song, "AIZO," is performed by King Gnu.

While today marks the official debut of Season 3, fans were actually able to get a sneak peek at the new season through last month's theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. The compilation film featured The Shibuya Incident arc from Season 2 as a compilation cut as well as the first two episodes of Season 3.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is an adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga series, which ended its run in September 2024. The dark fantasy battle shonen has proven to be incredibly popular, reaching 150 million copies in circulation worlwide as of reports released just a few days ago. The series synopsis reads:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

For those who have yet to dive into the anime, the first two seasons can be streamed on Crunchyroll.