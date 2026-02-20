JUJUTSU KAISEN Complete Box Set Announced; All 30 Volumes And Volume 0 Arrive Fall 2026

JUJUTSU KAISEN Complete Box Set Announced; All 30 Volumes And Volume 0 Arrive Fall 2026

Releasing later this year, the Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set from VIZ Media features all 30 volumes, including Volume 0 and a double-sided poster of Gege Akutami's acclaimed supernatural fantasy manga.

News
By MattThomas - Feb 20, 2026 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Jujutsu Kaisen

North American publisher VIZ Media made a slew of announcements today and chief among them is a massive collection of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Arriving this Fall, the Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set packs all 30 volumes, including Volume 0 and a double-sided poster of Gege Akutami's acclaimed manga series.

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. The series officially ended with Chapter 271 in September 2024, wrapping up the main story after an impressive six-and-a-half year run that saw the dark fantasy supernatural shonen become one of the most popular and best-selling modern manga in the world.

In total, Jujutsu Kaisen is comprised of 275 chapters spread across 30 volume. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a four-chapter prequel story, which will also be included in the box set.

Viz Media, which licenses and publishes the English-language version of Jujutsu Kaisen, describes the story:

In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

In addition to being one of the world's most popular manga, Gege Akutami's acclaimed work has been adapted into an anime series produced by MAPPA. The first season of the anime aired from October 2020 to March 2021, adapting the beginning of the manga through the Cursed Womb Arc and part of the Vs. Mahito Arc. A second season aired in 2023, adapting the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs.

Season 3, The Culling Game, premiered in January. Picking up right where the devastating Shibuya Incident left off, the Culling Game arc adapts the ninth major storyline of Gege Akutami’s manga. 

For fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, whether it be the manga or the anime, VIZ Media's upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set is a must-buy. A specific release date or price was not announced.

