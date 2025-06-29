JUJUTSU KAISEN Volume 28 Cover Art Revealed With November Release Date

JUJUTSU KAISEN Volume 28 Cover Art Revealed With November Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28, which covers chapters 246 to 254 from the manga, will hit store shelves on November 4th. Check out the cover art for the upcoming volume.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 29, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Jujutsu Kaisen

Viz Media has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 will be released on November 4, 2025. Alongside the release date announcement for the next installment in the manga series, the publisher also revealed the cover art, featuring Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 front and center.

Jujutsu Kiasen Vol. 28 covers chapters 246 to 254 from the manga, picking up in the middle of the chaotic Shinjuku Showdown arc.

The publisher summary reads:

In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

The plan to confiscate Sukuna’s cursed technique fails. Higuruma finds himself separated from Itadori and the others while confronting Sukuna one-on-one! Can Higuruma take down Sukuna while armed with only his sword? Meanwhile, Okkotsu heads over to the most intense fighting in Shinjuku and opens his domain!

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 will be released in November, but is currently available for pre-order for $11.99 (paperback).

Written by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen first began serialization in March 2018. With over 260 chapters, the series is nearing its final arc. The manga's popularity spawned an anime adaptation from studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final SeasonChainsaw Man).

The anime wrapped up its second season in 2023, while announcing plans for a third season. This will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from the supernatural manga series, introducing a high-stakes battle royale that pits jujutsu sorcerers against each other. 

We still don't have a release date for Season 3, although there is hope an announcement could be made at Anime Expo next month.

In addition to Season 3 of the anime, GKIDS will be releasing Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie in theaters across North America this summer. The compilation film, which revisits and condenses the first five episodes of Season 2 with remixed sound, will be released in North American theaters beginning July 16th.

The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc delves into the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their years at Jujutsu High, highlighting one fateful mission that tested their deep bond. 

JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE Releasing In International Theaters This Summer
Related:

JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE Releasing In International Theaters This Summer
JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE New Ending Leaks Online
Recommended For You:

JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE New Ending Leaks Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder