JUJUTSU KAISEN Volume 28 Cover Art Revealed With November Release Date

Viz Media has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 will be released on November 4, 2025. Alongside the release date announcement for the next installment in the manga series, the publisher also revealed the cover art, featuring Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 front and center.

Jujutsu Kiasen Vol. 28 covers chapters 246 to 254 from the manga, picking up in the middle of the chaotic Shinjuku Showdown arc.

The publisher summary reads:

In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!



The plan to confiscate Sukuna’s cursed technique fails. Higuruma finds himself separated from Itadori and the others while confronting Sukuna one-on-one! Can Higuruma take down Sukuna while armed with only his sword? Meanwhile, Okkotsu heads over to the most intense fighting in Shinjuku and opens his domain!

Cover reveal!

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 28 releases November 4, 2025



Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 will be released in November, but is currently available for pre-order for $11.99 (paperback).

Written by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen first began serialization in March 2018. With over 260 chapters, the series is nearing its final arc. The manga's popularity spawned an anime adaptation from studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Chainsaw Man).

The anime wrapped up its second season in 2023, while announcing plans for a third season. This will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from the supernatural manga series, introducing a high-stakes battle royale that pits jujutsu sorcerers against each other.

We still don't have a release date for Season 3, although there is hope an announcement could be made at Anime Expo next month.

In addition to Season 3 of the anime, GKIDS will be releasing Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie in theaters across North America this summer. The compilation film, which revisits and condenses the first five episodes of Season 2 with remixed sound, will be released in North American theaters beginning July 16th.

The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc delves into the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their years at Jujutsu High, highlighting one fateful mission that tested their deep bond.