JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE New Ending Leaks Online

JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE New Ending Leaks Online

The theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie contains a never-before-seen ending scene that has leaked online, prompting a stern warning from TOHO Animation.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 05, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Jujutsu Kaisen

The official Jujutsu Kaisen social accounts have issued a stern warning for anyone who illegally captures and posts images or footage from the ending of the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie.

The compilation film was released in theaters across Japan last week, and fans were urged to "pay attention to the ending." As it turns out, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie included a new, never-before-seen scene before the credits roll. The ending was a montage of nostalgic snapshots highlighting Gojo, Geto, Shoko, Nanami, and Haibara during their high school years.

As has been the trend lately, some of those who attended theatrical showings of the film have taken it upon themselves to record the footage and share it online for all to see. Well, as we saw with the leaked special preview of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc, recording this footage is not only frowned upon, it's illegal.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime accounts have acknowledged the leaked footage found online, warning anyone who participates in the uploading of unauthorized recordings could face strict penalties. 

"Filming a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law)," the statement reads. "In addition, uploading such unauthorized recordings to platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook constitutes copyright infringement."

According to the post, "If copyright infringement occurs in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law or the Copyright Act, penalties may include up to 10 years imprisonment, or a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both."

This is basically the same statement we saw Aniplex issue for the leaked Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc footage, which was enough to curtail anyone from uploading additional videos. However, the damage was already done. Once one video is uploaded and spread to the world, it becomes nearly impossible to remove all of the clones that soon follow. Plus, there are now multiple posts that detail what the ending footage actually contained. 

Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two most powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.

The moral of the story is don't illegally record footage from inside theaters and post it online, regardless of whether you think you are doing the anime community a service. Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie is slated to release in North American theaters on July 16th. It will be available in original Japanese and English dub languages.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Special Event Announced For Anime Expo 2025
Related:

JUJUTSU KAISEN "Special Event" Announced For Anime Expo 2025
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie Re-Release Announced With New Trailer And Key Visual
Recommended For You:

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie Re-Release Announced With New Trailer And Key Visual

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder