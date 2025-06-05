JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE New Ending Leaks Online

The official Jujutsu Kaisen social accounts have issued a stern warning for anyone who illegally captures and posts images or footage from the ending of the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie.

The compilation film was released in theaters across Japan last week, and fans were urged to "pay attention to the ending." As it turns out, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie included a new, never-before-seen scene before the credits roll. The ending was a montage of nostalgic snapshots highlighting Gojo, Geto, Shoko, Nanami, and Haibara during their high school years.

As has been the trend lately, some of those who attended theatrical showings of the film have taken it upon themselves to record the footage and share it online for all to see. Well, as we saw with the leaked special preview of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc, recording this footage is not only frowned upon, it's illegal.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime accounts have acknowledged the leaked footage found online, warning anyone who participates in the uploading of unauthorized recordings could face strict penalties.

"Filming a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law)," the statement reads. "In addition, uploading such unauthorized recordings to platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook constitutes copyright infringement."

According to the post, "If copyright infringement occurs in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law or the Copyright Act, penalties may include up to 10 years imprisonment, or a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both."

The illegally recorded images and video footage of the ending of the current screening of “JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie” has been found on the internet. Filming a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized… — 『呪術廻戦』アニメ公式 (@animejujutsu) June 5, 2025

This is basically the same statement we saw Aniplex issue for the leaked Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc footage, which was enough to curtail anyone from uploading additional videos. However, the damage was already done. Once one video is uploaded and spread to the world, it becomes nearly impossible to remove all of the clones that soon follow. Plus, there are now multiple posts that detail what the ending footage actually contained.

Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two most powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.

The moral of the story is don't illegally record footage from inside theaters and post it online, regardless of whether you think you are doing the anime community a service. Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie is slated to release in North American theaters on July 16th. It will be available in original Japanese and English dub languages.