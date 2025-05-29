New JUJUTSU KAISEN Movie Has Fans Abuzz Over Possible Season 3 Teaser

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie arrived in theaters in Japan this week, and it's possible that the movie may offer some sort of teaser or hint about the upcoming third season of the anime.

While nothing official has been confirmed yet, the official Twitter/X account for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime promoted the release of the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death movie and its acoustic ending. Fans were also urged to "pay attention to the ending" fo the film, which suggests that some sort of news or teaser for Season 3 could be included.

This could be nothing, or it could be a hint that the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death includes a promotional video at the end. Either way, it's a great way to build excitement for the movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie is a compilation film that revisits and condenses the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc from the anime's second season. It covers and condenses the first five episodes of Season 2, offering a cinematic experience with newly remixed sound.

Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two most powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.

An acoustic version of Tatsuya Kitani's "Where Our Blue Is," which was previously used as the opening theme song for the “Hidden Inventory / Premature Death” arc during the anime's TV broadcast, has been used in much of the compilation film's marketing.

Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen was officially announced back in December 2023 following the conclusion fo the anime's second season. The upcoming season will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from Gege Akutami's supernatural manga with MAPPA continuing to produce the adaptation. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie, which is now playing in Japan, will release in theaters in North America beginning July 16th. The film will be shown in the original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

Fans can also stream Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit anime on Crunchyroll.