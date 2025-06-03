JUJUTSU KAISEN "Special Event" Announced For Anime Expo 2025

July is poised to be a big month for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. In addition to the theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie in North America on July 16th, the anime will be hosting a "special event" at Anime Expo 2025 earlier in the month.

Details are light at the moment, but Toho Animation confirmed that the special event will take place on July 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Special guests Junya Enoki, the Japanese voice actor of Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Ogata, the Japanese voice actor of Yuta Okkotsu, will be featured.

Exciting news for #JUJUTSUKAISEN fans at #AnimeExpo 2025! 🔥

We're hosting the SPECIAL EVENT featuring fantastic guests.✨ Don't miss it!

✅ Junya Enoki (Japanese VA of Yuji Itadori)

✅ Megumi Ogata (Japanese VA of Yuta Okkotsu)

📅 July 6 ⏲️ 10:00AM - 10:50AM#TOHOanimation… pic.twitter.com/v5JlpK0DOQ — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) June 3, 2025

The official Anime Expo account added that the event will serve as a "celebration of the mega-hit series."

Anime Expo takes place in early July, just a few weeks before the compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie arrives in theaters in North America. The upcoming movie revisits the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc from the anime's second season, offering a condensed version of the first five episodes of Season 2 with newly remixed sound.

Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two most powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.

We're hopeful that the special event provides more information on the highly anticipated third season. Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen was officially announced back in December 2023 following the conclusion of the anime's second season; however, a premiere date has still not been announced. MAPPA will continue to produce the adaptation with the upcoming season, adapting the "Culling Game" arc from Gege Akutami's supernatural manga.

It was also recently announced that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is being re-released in theaters. The 2021 prequel film will arrive in theaters across Japan this October. So far, there has been no mention of a North American re-release, but Anime Expo would be a great place to announce it.