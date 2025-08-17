DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC New Visual Spotlights Shinobu Versus Doma

Hype continues to build towards the North American theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1. This weekend, a fourth key visual for the movie was released, spotlighting Shinobu versus Doma.

Shinobu versus Doma is one of the major focal points in the first half of the movie, alongside Zenitsu versus Kaigaku. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, this is considered one of the most significant and emotional encounters in the story.

Both static and animated versions of the visual were shared.

All In For This One Strike💥



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming only to movie theatres on September 12 in the United States and Canada!



🎟️GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: https://t.co/DDPfZlciuh pic.twitter.com/wvU7hkRXXL — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) August 17, 2025

🦋 NEW KEY VISUAL 🦋



Don't miss the first feature film in the cinematic trilogy, when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle arrives in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 12! 💥



🎟️ BUY TICKETS NOW: https://t.co/DDPfZlciuh pic.twitter.com/DzUjvRGs2d — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) August 17, 2025

As the posts promote, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc is set to arrive in theaters across the United states and Canada beginning September 12th. Tickets for the highly anticipated movie are already on sale.

Crunchyroll also just announced this week that it is partnersing with Fandango to host special early screenings of the film ahead of its official release. Limited early screenings will begin in the United States on September 9th at 7:00 p.m. local time, with tickets available for those who are Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan subscribers.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is the first film in a trilogy of movies that adapt the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The film follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are pulled the Infinity Caste, the mysterious, ever-shifting demons' stronghold.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is set to debut in North America on September 12th. Leading up to its release, Crunchyroll is currently streaming the entire Demon Slayer anime series for free on its YouTube channel. The 24-hour stream is currently live with episodes available for seven days after their premiere.