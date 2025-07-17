DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC CHAPTER 1 Spoilers: Which Major Fights Are In The Movie?

Ufotable has succeeded in keeping the major content of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc under wraps thanks, in large part, to limiting the marketing to a single trailer. We know that it's the first part of a planned trilogy of movies that will adapt the climactic finale of the manga, but even the most passionate fans don't know exactly how much of the finale will be shown in this first film.

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns is finally out in Japan, some light spoilers have made their way online. We now know the overall setup of the film, including which key battles have been adapted in this first movie. We're going to resist posting actual leaked footage and spoiling the outcomes of these major fights, but below are some of the notable sequences and plot points of Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns.

According to posts on social media, Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns begins with a ton of build up, including intense battles among the Hashira which helps set the stage for the film's main events.

The first half of the movie focuses on two major fights: Shinobu versus Douma and Zenitsu versus Kaigaku. For those unfamiliar with the manga, Shinobu's fight against the Upper Moon Two is a "significant and emotional encounter."

The second half of the movie is all about Akaza's fight against Tanjiro and Giyu. The film is said to expand deeply on Akaza's backstory with emotional flashbacks. There were reports from some early viewers that these flashback sequences caused audience members to cry.

The animation and fight sequences in Infinity Castle Arc have been described as some of Ufotable's best work ever with dynamic shots of the Infinity Castle accompanied by an incredible soundtrack.

The first movie ends on Chapter 156 of the manga, with Muzan, Douma, and Muzan being shocked by the outcome of one of the battles. There's also supposedly some scenes original to the anime.

Unfortunately, Ufotable has not announced when we can expect the second movie to be released. That may change by the time Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns arrives in North American theaters. The film will release in the United States on September 12th.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

