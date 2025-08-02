SOLO LEVELING: RAGNAROK Season 2 Webtoon Announced Just Months After Series Was Thought To Have Ended

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is not ending after all. Just months after its supposed conclusion, publisher D&C Media has officially announced the series will return with a second season.

The announcement was made on social media this past week, although no further details were shared. Still, it's enough to get fans hyped again for the continued adventures of Sung Suho after thinking for months that the story was ended.

Written by Dang Do, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is a manhwa adaptation of the original web novel by Daul. The webtoon debuted in 2024 and was published by D&C Media through its KakaoPage and Kakao Webtoon platforms.

The story serves as a sequel to Solo Leveling, following the adventures of Sung Suho, the son of Sung Jinwoo, years after the original story. When monsters begin to reappear in the peaceful world, Suho's hidden powers begin to awaken.

While the webtoon received some criticism for its story changes from the original novel, it still received a generally positive reception from fans who appreciated its artwork and action sequences. But in April of this year, it was announced that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok had ended after a three-month hiatus.

"This journey began on April 10, 2023, and now it has come to an end," said Daul, who took over writing duties for Solo Leveling writer Chugong. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has walked this path with me."

At the time, Daul had actually assured fans that this wouldn't be the end of the Solo leveling franchise, even suggesting that the series could continue to expand through new webtoons, anime, games, and more.

"Although Suho's story ends here in Ragnarok, this world does not disappear," he said. "It will live on - in webtoons, anime, games, dramas... The legend of the Shadow Lord, Sung Jin Woo, lives on. For now, I am once again just a fan - and, like you, I follow in the footsteps of his shadow."

Lo and behold, just a few months later, we've now got confirmation that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is, in fact, continuing.

👑【Season 2 Comeback】👑



기다리던 이야기가 다시 시작된다!🔥

곧 시즌2로 돌아오는 웹툰은?



많은 기대 부탁드려요!✨ pic.twitter.com/v8SDRKbjRq — 디앤씨웹툰 (@dncwebtoon3) July 31, 2025

Unfortunately, the announcement is lacking key details about Season 2, like whether or not Daul is returning as writer. The post also doesn't state when the webtoon will be returning, but hopefully it's sooner rather than later.

Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel that was later adapted into a webtoon and then an anime series. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, the "World's Weakest Hunter," who, after being defeated in a mysterious dungeon, awakens a unique leveling system that allows him to grow infinitely stronger.

While the original Solo Leveling web novel concluded in March 2020, the anime adaptation is still ongoing. The series just wrapped up its second season, but so far, there's been no confirmation about Season 3, despite the series' success.