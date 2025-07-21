PETALS OF REINCARNATION Anime Is Being Co-Produced By HIDIVE

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Petals of Reincarnation will be co-produced by HIDIVE. The adaptation of Mikihisa Konishi’s popular and ongoing supernatural action manga was first announced back in August 2024 as part of its 10th anniversary celebration.

Today, HIDIVE, AMC Networks' fast-growing anime streaming service, announced its involvement in the series.

“We’re thrilled to announce the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Petals of Reincarnation as HIDIVE’s newest co-production,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE, in a statement. “Petals of Reincarnation has been beloved by readers for more than a decade and HIDIVE, together with the entire Production Committee, looks forward to bringing the manga series to life as a supernatural action anime!”

Written and illustrated by Mikihisa Konishi, Petals of Reincarnation follows Touya Senji, a talentless high school student who comes to discover that talent is gained not from learning but rather a previous life—and only by self-inflicted death and the supernatural aid of the “Stem of Reincarnation."

The ongoing series, which first began serialization in May 2024, is currently comprised of 21 volumes, and boasts more than 3 million copies in print. Mangamoreleases the manga's English edition digitally and describes the synopsis:

Toya Senji is talentless. He''s tried everything but he can''t seem to excel at anything no matter how hard he tries. Then he meets Haito, a Kendo champion and... humanity''s protector? She uses the Stem of Reincarnation to draw on the abilities of her past lives, but it only works when she slits her own throat. And now she wants Toya to join her?!

When the adaptation was first announced last year, original manga author Konishi offered the following statement:

An anime adaptation... I was not at all aware of or anticipating it, so I was hit with a peashooter when I heard about it and has spent the days with the peas stuck in me.



Anyway, first of all, I would like to thank all the readers who have supported this work so far! I would also like to thank the people who have worked so hard to make this anime possible, as well as the many others who will be involved in the future!



However, the only thing I can do for the anime adaptation is to provide the setting and supplementary materials that are not depicted in the manga, and to answer any questions that are asked. I will entrust the production staff, and will work harder than ever on the serialization, and wait excitedly for the anime version.

The AMC-owned HIDIVE is one of the fastest-growing anime streaming services, offering a large catalog of English subbed and dubbed episodic series, movies, and more. The anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko is one of HIDIVE's biggest hits, with the biggest launch ever on the platform back in April 2023.